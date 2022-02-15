Trials give Campbell River gymnasts competitive experience

Three Campbell River gymnasts tried out for the BC Winter Games, (From left) Rayne Loock, Kaylie Lofstrom, Rihanna Dill. Photo by Stephanie Ogg

The Campbell River Gymnastics Association had three athletes participate in the virtual trials for the 2022 BC Winter Games on Dec. 18 (results are delayed due to COVID).

This was the first competition of the season for the athletes. For all the athletes it was their first time moving up into a new division. It was a good experience for the athletes moving into the 2022 competitive season.

Rayne Loock competed a front hand, front pike and a back full on Floor for the first time as well as a switch leap on the Beam and a shoot up on Bars. Rihanna Dill competed giants for the first time on Bars and a back layout on the Floor. Kaylie Lofstrom added a front tuck, front tuck combination on Floor and a back layout for the first time.

The following are the full results of CR athletes:

JO8

Rayne Loock captured 7th on both Beam and Floor, placed 8th on Bars, finished 9th on Vault to come home in 8th place in the All Around.

JO7

Rihanna Dill won 5th place on Floor, captured 7th place on Beam, finished 15th on Bars and 20th on Vault to come home in 15th place in the All Around.

Kaylie Lofstrom captured the Gold on Vault, placed 16th on Floor, finished 17th on Beam and 19th on Bars to come home in 17th in the All Around.

