Tourists are arriving in Campbell River for outdoor recreation and fishing

By Don Daniels

The weather has been unsettled for the month of June and visitors to Campbell River are coming slowly.

A few license plates from Alberta have been spotted here in the city, a few coming from France and the United States but the numbers are down for a few reasons. Some people are refusing to travel and are staying close to home.

We all know the price of gas is high and there is no relief in sight. Chinook salmon non-retention is in effect until July 15 and those who prefer to take salmon home are fishing the inlets and the west coast of British Columbia.

There are a number of local anglers who usually go out on shorter trips and jig for ling cod or go prawning and crabbing but they are not heading out and burning gas to get to the fishing zones about one hour away.

The Marine Centre at Painters Lodge is open and a charter was out a few weeks back and the people had a great time, caught their fish and came back to enjoy dinner. I stopped in at the visitor centre and wanted to know if tourists were coming in and yes they are. They are asking questions about recreational things to do and I was surprised to learn that hiking is a big outdoor activity and it leads fishing for a number of reasons. Fishing rod rentals is nonexistent in Campbell River, so if someone wants to fish for a day they have to purchase gear. A few guides can help out but for the most part they look after their own charter and take care of their customers.

Hardcore anglers will fish the west coast; they stay in the lodge, pay for fishing and enjoy good food. If you’re planning to visit Campbell River, call ahead and get the information and decide from there.

Sylvie Layton attended fly-fishing for beginners. She had a chance to fish with her dad, Pete, who was here from London and they fished Echo Lake. They fished off the dock for four hours and took home two trout.

Autumn, from Black Creek, was there with her dog Cody and she gave Sylvie and Pete some worms and that was the answer to getting the trout. It was their first time lake fishing and they might be hooked on trout fishing. Pete was impressed with how helpful people are and he has a great memory of their day fishing.

Worms are doing very well at the moment but when the weather warms up, it can change rapidly and various fly patterns will take over. Echo has a dock and giving others room is the key. A few areas off the logging road have room for a chair and you can wet some worms and wait it out and have some fun.

Fry Lake is not that far away and reports coming in for trout have been good with a few two-pound fish coming in.

Campbell Riverfishing