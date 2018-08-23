Toronto Maple Leafs hire Hayley Wickenheiser for front-office role

Wickenheiser attended the Leafs’ development camp as a guest coach in June

One of the top players in women’s hockey history is joining the Toronto Maple Leafs’ front office.

Longtime Canadian national team star Hayley Wickenheiser is the NHL club’s new assistant director of player development.

RELATED: Maple Leafs lose another executive after parting ways with assistant GM

Wickenheiser attended the Leafs’ development camp as a guest coach in June.

The 40-year-old native of Shaunavon, Sask., won four Olympic gold medals with Canada. She retired as a player in 2017, finishing as the career leading scorer for the Canadian national team.

The Leafs also announced Scott Pellerin has been elevated to senior director of player development and that Stephane Robidas will serve as director of player development.

RELATED: Leafs’ Matthews has top-selling jersey, edging Crosby, McDavid: NHL

Noelle Needham and Victor Carneiro have been hired as amateur scouts.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. team’s Little League World Series run is over after loss to Puerto Rico

Just Posted

Campbell River firm builds their biggest-ever boat: a $2.8 million yacht

Daigle Welding and Marine puts its finishing touches on deluxe fishing vessel

Campbell River store to accept donations for Zeballos as wildfire flares up

Local 7-Eleven offers free Slurpee in exchange for donations to Zeballos on Wednesday

In smoky conditions, listen to your body – Island Health

Symptoms of smoke exposure include eye, throat irritation

Strathcona Regional District board votes for compensation status quo

Rural directors feel consultant’s report does not reflect their role

UPDATE: Fast-burning construction materials fuelled Willow Point blaze – fire chief

Curious onlookers created challenges for emergency crews; fundraising effort underway for family

Museum at Campbell River using puppets to teach history to kids

Story of Japanese connections is added to the repertoire this summer

Hiking reservations pitched for B.C. parks in danger of being ‘loved to death’

Politicians, conservationists are seeking new ways to balance protecting environment with tourism

Man who killed mother and sister had no apparent terror tie

The Islamic State group swiftly claimed responsibility for the attack in France

Trump denies wrongdoing, says Cohen is making up stories

Trump calls Cohen just a “part-time attorney”

Toronto Maple Leafs hire Hayley Wickenheiser for front-office role

Wickenheiser attended the Leafs’ development camp as a guest coach in June

Supreme Court dismisses Burnaby’s case against Trans Mountain pipeline

Thousands of people have rallied in protest against the pipeline

Cabinet meetings on Vancouver Island ‘going great,’ says PM Trudeau

Ministers talk NAFTA, pipelines and more in Nanaimo; meetings continuing Thursday

UPDATED: More than 130 people in B.C. died of illicit drug overdoses in July

BC Coroners Service says that’s an average of four deaths per day

B.C. works to safeguard livestock during another tough wildfire season

So far this season, 13,000 livestock have been in areas affected by evacuation orders and alerts

Most Read