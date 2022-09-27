Toronto Argonauts' DaVaris Daniels (80) makes a reception as Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Les Maruo tries to defend during the first half of CFL football action in Toronto on July 4, 2022. The Blue Bombers and Argonauts can both secure home playoff games this weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

Toronto Argonauts, Winnipeg Blue Bombers look to clinch home playoff games

Edmonton in jeopardy of missing playoffs with a loss

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Toronto Argonauts can both secure home CFL playoff games this weekend.

Winnipeg (12-2) can clinch a playoff contest at IG Field with a home win Friday night over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-8). The Bombers would also earn a home post-season game if the Calgary Stampeders (9-5) lose at McMahon Stadium on Saturday to Toronto (8-5).

Toronto can secure a home playoff game with a road win in Calgary or loss by the Ottawa Redblacks (3-10) in Vancouver against the B.C. Lions (9-4) on Friday night.

Should Saskatchewan lose and Calgary win this week, the Roughriders would only be able to qualify for the CFL playoffs via crossover.

If the Riders win and Edmonton (4-10) loses at home Saturday night to the Montreal Alouettes (6-7), the Elks will be eliminated from playoff contention.

Edmonton has lost a CFL record-tying 14 straight home games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2022.

The Canadian Press

CFL

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vancouver Canucks’ Brock Boeser to miss 3-4 weeks following hand surgery

Just Posted

Sporting the Campbell River Storm’s new third jersey that commemorates National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Day are two Storm players of First Nations heritage, Wyatt Dumont (left) and Brady Estabrook. The duo and their teammates will be wearing the jerseys on Friday, Sept. 30 National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Storm debut orange jerseys for National Day for Truth and reconciliation

Bronwyn Kerr wears Janis Guthy’s Pink Explosion during a bonus performance at the 2019 Wearable Art Fashion Show at the Tidemark Theatre. Photo by Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror
Wearable Art Show returns with with extravagant flair

Potter Ellen Statz passes a cheque for $1,300 to Campbell River Hospice Society Volunteer and Event Coordinator Hannah DeVries at the Hospice Care Centre on Friday. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Potter clears shelves to donate to Hospice

Council candidates (from left) Mike Davies, Colleen Evans, Tanille Johnston, Susan Sinnott and Sean Smythe prepare to debate the issues at the Tidemark Theatre on Thursday, Sept. 22. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
CITY COUNCIL: First of three city councillor candidate debates held

Pop-up banner image