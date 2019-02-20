The Canadian Press

Tonight’s sporting event costs more than the Super Bowl, and Obama is going

Tickets are going for more than $4,000 to watch the Duke - North Carolina basketball game

It will cost you more than a Super Bowl ticket to attend this game, and it’s not even considered pro-basketball.

If you want to attend the Duke Blue Devils – North Carolina Tar Heels basketball game Wednesday night, you better be someone or know someone.

There is currently only one ticket let at the low price of $2,865, while the average price of the ticket is over $4,000.

The cheapest Super Bowl ticket went for around just under $3,000.

Tickets for Duke’s NCAA games usually go for under $30 U.S., but this game is one to watch.

The reason for the excitement around this game is Zion Williamson who is reported to be the most exciting NBA prospect since LeBron James. Canadian RJ Barrett leads the Atlantic Coast Conference in scoring. He just recorded Duke’s first triple-double in 13 years.

“We can’t just keep our eye on Superman,” UNC coach Roy Williams said, referring to Williamson.

Barrett and Williamson are clearly the biggest stars on the highest-profile team in the country. Most mock drafts have both being selected early in the NBA draft — should they turn pro after the season.

So it’s not that Barrett is being ignored or overlooked, but it’s more about how dominant Williamson’s presence is across the entirety of college basketball.

Barrett played for the Canadian national team and came to Duke a year early after reclassifying.

Freshmen Williamson, Barrett, Cam Reddish and Tre Jones have collectively accounted for 77 per cent of Duke’s scoring this season, including 87 per cent of the team’s points over its last five games.

Wednesday night’s game is expected to attract some big names as well as everyone from former President Barack Obama to Drake to Floyd Mayweather are anticipated to crowd the 9,000 seat arena.

Hundreds have been camping outside Duke College for well over 20 hours in anticipation of the jump ball.

