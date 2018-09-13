Time flies

We age. There is no getting around it, the medical community can’t stop it, and not many of us likes it.

So, knowing there are no magic formulas to keep us young, a lot of us try to fool ourselves into feeling younger than we are.

Plastic surgery can cover up a few things, eating well and staying active can fool you a bit, and take it from me, having kids in your mid 40’s will make you feel a bit younger too (most of the time).

For me, I chose to stay active, marry a younger woman, and ride the same crazy steep and technical trails I rode in my 20’s.

It works pretty well, and many days whenyounger riders join me, I can still hold my own.

At the end of the day I don’t feel 50, or what I thought 50 would feel like anyway.

But, no matter how immature I may be, or how hard I may ride, sometimes reality is unavoidable.

I was watching the world championship DH races last weekend. I’ve been following DH racing forever and I remember when the top racers in the world were a bit older than me, then the same age as me, then I stopped paying attention to age and just enjoyed the racing.

After the final racer came down and the 2018 World Champion was crowned, I checked out the results sheet to find where my favourite racer ended up. He’s Finn Isles, a racer out of Whistler.

He’s crazy fast and already a threat to win races in his first year at the top level. He finished 14th, which is a huge feat.

Then I scrolled right, and noticed his year of birth. 1999.

Holy crap.

I graduated in ‘86, I’d already been a grown up for 13 years when he was born. It had me thinking I was old enough to be his dad, but in reality I am probably older than his parents, by a bunch.

It was like a punch in the gut. Apparently I’m 30 years past my prime. When did that happen?

Wow, it’s going to take a lot of steep, technical riding to get my ego over this one.

I’m James Durand and I’m Goin’ Ridin’…