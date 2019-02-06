Timberline’s Hunter Austring (9) guards Ladysmith’s Taka Osuna on the perimeter. Photo, Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror

Timberline in tough early against Ladysmith

Carihi drops one to visitors from Vanier in AAA basketball

It was off-night for the Wolves from Timberline against visiting Ladysmith.

The senior boys basketball team got into a big hole early and could not start to get out of it until the final quarter.

The visitors went on a 12-2 run early, taking advantage of turnovers and grabbing rebounds for extended possessions. Timberline fell behind and hit a drought in the second quarter. After halftime, the team’s struggles to find the basket continued until the fourth quarter when they outscored Ladysmith 23-12. It was too little too late though, as Ladysmith finished with a 64-36 win.

Brodie Comerford and Nathan Lagos led the Wolves in scoring with 12 and nine points, respectively. Currently, Timberline is tied with Highland for second in the North Division of Vancouver Island AA, behind Ladysmith.

Over at Carihi, the Tyees also dropped a home game to the visitors from G.P. Vanier, losing 77-62.

Despite the losses, the local teams have had relatively strong seasons. As of Feb. 3, Timberline was ranked eighth among AA teams on the Island, while Carihi is considered third among Island AAA teams. The Tyees are also an honourable mention, just outside the top 10 in the B.C. rankings for AAA basketball as of Jan. 30.

 

Timberline forward Dylan Christiansen (14) goes inside against Ladysmith. Photo, Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror

