Three Canucks in hunt after strong opening rounds at Canadian Open

Twenty-six Canadians are in the field at the PGA Tour event

Three Canadians were within three shots of the lead toward the end of the morning wave of the opening round of the RBC Canadian Open on Thursday.

Nick Taylor of Abbotsford led the way for the home country, shooting a 6-under 65 at Hamilton Golf & Country Club. That was one stroke behind clubhouse leader Keegan Bradley of the U.S.

Taylor, who started on hole No. 10, made four birdies on a row to open his back nine.

Adam Hadwin of Abbotsford carded a 5-under 66, while David Hearn of nearby Brantford, Ont., had a 67.

No Canadian has won the annual tournament since Pat Fletcher in 1954.

The Canadian Press

