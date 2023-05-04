The third annual Drive Away Domestic Violence golf event will be on June 11. Pixabay image

Third annual Campbell River golf event aims to drive away domestic violence

This year’s golf tournament takes place Sunday, June 11 at Storey Creek Golf Course

For the third year in a row, golf fans looking to enjoy a day on the course, while raising funds to help women and children impacted by domestic violence, will want to mark June 11 on their calendars for the Drive Away Domestic Violence Charity Golf Day.

“We are so excited to be offering this golf event for the third time!” said Diane Palmer, Public Relations and Economic Development Coordinator for the Campbell River and North Island Transition Society. “This is a day of fun for all participants, whether they are golf pros or first-time golfers, and will raise funds for the Campbell River and North Island Transition Society.”

The event, which will take place at Storey Creek Golf Club, will feature a scramble format, a silent auction, a 50/50 draw and a delicious meal for a cost of $190. Campbell River and North Island Transition Society’s goal is to raise funds so they can help provide services to women and their children who are affected by abuse, violence, homelessness, poverty, mental health challenges and substance use. The society’s latest project is scheduled to open later this year to provide more housing for women and their children.

The Campbell River and North Island Transition Society also operates the Ann Elmore Transition House and Rose Harbour Transitional Housing in Campbell River as well as safe homes in remote locations. The Ann Elmore House is a short-term emergency shelter which provides shelter, support, food, clothing and necessities for women and children at risk of abuse or violence. They also offer detox, supportive recovery, and stabilization programs. Rose Harbour is a program which includes time-limited subsidized housing and services for clients who are impacted by homelessness, abuse, violence and/or substance misuse.

The society also offers child and youth support services, outreach services, a 24 hour telephone help line and more. Under their umbrella of services is the Women’s Drop-in Center that provides much needed services such as drop-in crisis counselling, poverty relief items, referrals to services and more.

“Women are often reluctant to escape violence and have difficulties in moving forward in their lives due to the lack of appropriate, safe, affordable housing,” Palmer said. “It is for this reason that we are working hard to provide more housing in our community with the addition of Eagle Harbour.”

For more information, including online registration, visit annelmorehouse.ca/golf.

