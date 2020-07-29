There is only so much speed

You’ve read it in these pieces for 10 years now. I like to go fast.

Now let’s all keep in mind that “fast” is relative, and in my case I just like to push my limits and go as fast as I can. There are thousands of riders that are way faster, but if I can go my fastest then I’m a happy rider.

Lately I’ve been riding slower though, and I’ve done a bit of investigating to figure out how to overcome this new downward trend.

Obviously I’m getting older, and unlike my 20-year-old self, I’m on the wrong side of the hill and there may be some naysayers that argue my prime is in the rear view mirror.

But I know some of my elders that are faster than me, so that excuse is bunk.

Perhaps it is all the injuries over the years adding up, so that my body just won’t cooperate any longer? No, that can’t be it. I’m too stubborn to let a little pain slow me down.

Then I thought about it a little more while I was riding slowly through the trails. There may be only so much speed a human can handle at one time. I’m not talking about riding at the speed of light and having your organs implode, but more along the lines of only being able to go fast for so long in a given period of time. More of an endurance issue perhaps?

As I got deeper into this theory, I realized I’m actually not riding much this summer, so I should be able to pin it every ride. But I still seem to move slowly on all my rides lately. Hmmm?

I broadened the scope of my investigation and looked at speed used in other areas of my life and Bam, the light bulb went on.

With two kids that wake up at 5:30 a.m. ready to play, work taking up 80-100 hours per week, running around like a headless chicken trying to organize the new Swicked building in Willow Point, deciding to move house this month (IDIOT), and generally over extending myself to a limit I’ve never attempted before (or again I hope), apparently I’ve used up all the speed available to me. (Also evidenced by the multiple speeding tickets in the last six weeks)

When I jump on my bike, there is nothing left but an empty tank and a bunch of stress.

So the challenge is on. I need to reduce my day to day activity, move a little slower on a regular basis (especially when driving), and concentrate my use of speed for riding.

There is only so much speed in one’s life, and we have to prioritize it very carefully.

I’m James Durand and I’m Goin’ Ridin’

