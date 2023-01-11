There are fishing opportunities in January close to home

In the month of December, we got our rain and a dump of snow that made travel around the Island a challenge, never mind finding a place to launch a boat and go fishing.

But at times the weather cleared and a few brave souls ventured out because fishing is what they like to do during the cold weather months around Campbell River. It seems like on the final day of 2022 some locals went out for salmon on Discovery Passage when weather was favorable which it certainly was on occasion. I had a chance to talk with at least three people who went out fishing and a few others were in the process of getting their group together and go out for a few hours. If they didn’t have a boat with a heated cabin, they dressed for the cold weather.

While you might think that the Chinook salmon are small in size, ranging from undersized fish to salmon 12 to 16 pounds, some catch reports came in at 21 pounds. One of the local fishing guides took an early morning walk and saw a number of boats and he commented: It looks like a derby out there!

The month of January is downtime for fishing lodge owners who operate during the prime fishing season but they will soon look for qualified fishing guides and staff. They will welcome guests in the coming season which could usually start in May and continue well into September. Here in Campbell River, I met the new office staff of a lodge up north whose new owners are getting things ready for the summer fishing months.

A number of locals were asking about lake fishing but, with the snow and ice, a rule of thumb is if you don’t know the thickness of the ice, simply stay off to avoid falling in the water. Roberts Lake is open and shore fishing can be done with no problem, try the deep water around the boat launch; also the islands around the north side can be productive. Remember there is a bait ban on Roberts Lake. If the weather warms up, you can drive to the rest area, park and take a walk around the highway side of the lake. Some of the best trout fishing can be had in a few months’ time.

Free fly-tying for beginners will continue with one more session at the Seniors Centre Friday, Feb. 3 and 4. More sessions are booked Sundays for Jan. 29, Feb. 26, March 26 and April 30 at the Campbell River Library. All sessions are from 1 to 3 p.m.

Fly-tying is for beginners and free to attend; you will learn how to set up a tying vise and all materials are supplied.

We work on tying wet and streamer fly patterns with special emphasis on pink salmon flies and beetle patterns for local lakes.

For those who attend, three draws will be made for a fishing book giveaway.

Campbell Riverfishing