The road trip

Me and four buddies are in Whistler.

We just returned from a massive day of riding. Crazy steep climbs adding up to about 1,500 meters.

After each grunty climb there was a huge reward of super steep and insanely technical descents.

We are sitting in the condo enjoying a beer and a spectacular view of the mountains we just rode.

All amazing stuff, but the most rewarding part of the trip is knowing that no matter how long we ride, where we end up, or how late we return, there are no stresses waiting for us.

This week is about riding, hanging with friends, and relaxing.

No work, no kids, no stress!

Just more riding.

If you get the chance to leave your life behind for a few days and escape with your bike don’t let that opportunity pass, believe me, it’s more fun than you could imagine.

I’m James Durand and I’m Goin’ Ridin’…