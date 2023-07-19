The real sports fishing has begun at the Tyee Club of Campbell River

By Don Daniels

If you are new to Campbell River or just visiting from out of town, a visit to the Tyee clubhouse is well worth your while.

Simply drive to the Tyee Spit, there is plenty of parking in the area. You can find a log to sit on and watch the small non-motorized boats go up and down the pool in search of a Tyee salmon which is a Chinook salmon 30 pounds or more in weight which is caught on a plug or spoon. The fishing season began July 15 and will finish up on Sept. 15.

Last Sunday I took a drive out and I noticed a few Tyee boats that were out, usually those fishers are getting exercise rowing but there is a chance of hooking into a Chinook salmon and, hopefully, a Tyee.

In any given year, catch reports will vary but prime time fishing seems to be in early August until Mid September. Last year a total of six Tyee hit the scale with the largest Chinook coming in at 40 pounds 14 ounces.

A number of dedicated anglers put in their time ishing and rowing but it seemed the arrival of big Chinooks came later in the year. You can’t catch what’s not there but a number of undersized Chinook were hooked and not registered at the scale.

If you don’t have a boat no worries, at the clubhouse there are names of experienced guides who will take you out to enjoy this old fashioned fishing experience. When I first came to Campbell River, Dave Hadden took me out fishing the Tyee Pool and Troy Winslow from the United States loaned me his fishing rod. Troy should be back in Campbell River in August.

If you want to try your luck for salmon, you can fish at Discovery Pier if you have a tidal license and usually in early morning you can fish using Krocodile spoons, Deadly Dicks and Buzz Bombs. Within a few weeks, when the pinks arrive, local tackle shops will sell hundreds of pink Buzz Bombs and there is a chance a large Chinook can be caught. The fun begins when a salmon is caught and you have to use a long net to get it on the pier.

I met a new couple who moved here from Lake Cowichan and they wanted to know if a fishing derby was on? July 15 was a very busy day for salmon anglers here in Campbell River, lots of hatchery coho are being caught and those heading out at first light in the morning are getting rewarded with Chinook coming in at 75 centimeters and bigger. Some locals have said that this month the angling has been superb and the days of great fishing in the past are still here today.

Local guides are getting busy so if you’re planning a fishing trip, it’s best advised to book now and get in on the action and experience salmon fishing here in Campbell River.

Campbell Riverfishing