Alison and Cameron from Michigan fishing on Quinsam River. Don Daniels photo

The pinks are getting darker and coho are soon arriving to local rivers

Just last week, I made a whirlwind tour of local fishing spots to fish and learn who is coming to experience river fishing around Campbell River.

Local rivers fished include the Campbell, in the fly-fishing-only area, along with the Quinsam to hook into pinks on a fly. There are still some chromies entering the river system but just last week, the male pinks were getting darker and getting a humpback. I had tossed out a pink fly and was getting hits by local trout and I caught and released a small trout back into the system.

Close to my fishing pool, a couple from Michigan were fishing for pinks and they had mentioned they were staying at their parents’ home and were fishing here for a week. Cameron and Alison had a blast fishing the local rivers and they had to call it a day when a bear moved into the pool; they left the bear alone to gobble up a pink salmon. This was Alison’s first time in Canada and she is in awe of the beauty of the rivers here in Campbell River.

The season for pinks on the Quinsam closes on Sept. 15. I mentioned to them to try a trout lake in Strathcona Park but they ran out of time and may try coming back next summer. Coho opens Oct. 1, signs are posted at the trail way.

Spin-casters are using a float along with pink or red wool on a barbless hook. Pink fly patterns have been working and when I changed over to a green fly, it improved my catch rate.

At the end of August, I made my way to Kelsey Bay in Sayward and met up with Adam Sprout who had caught a 25-pound halibut by casting a few times with a pink salmon belly. He landed the fish on the wharf. Over the past number of years, a few halibut have been caught from the wharf. Local campers head out for salmon and halibut and the area has been very productive for those putting in fishing time. There are many times that the wind blows and you have to simply wait it out.

Beach fishing for coho will start up very soon. I plan to try the beach between Salmon Point and the Oyster River. Spin casters will throw out a Blue Fox lure or Kitimat 80 spoon.

A good pair of waders will be needed when the weather gets colder. Hooking into a 15-pound coho is fun and the coho can give you an aerial display that will keep you focused for a number of minutes.

I will announce the next dates for fly-tying for beginners at the end of October. If you registered at the library, I will contact the people and get the class back in the library or Seniors Centre. I am looking at a few Fridays and Sundays, times from 1 to 3 p.m. with confirmed dates announced here in the Fishing Corner.

