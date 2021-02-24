The only retiring Swicked Cycles owner James Durand expects he'll do is retiring customers' bikes. Photo submitted

The perfect deal

By James Durand

I am sure the perfect deal is something different to everyone.

I’ve heard many stories over the last year where shops, manufacturers, or other businesses have raised pricing on a whim due to higher demand. I can imagine the company meeting. “Hey, if we can charge more then why not gouge a bit, who’s going to complain when supply is so low?”

Me on the other hand, I don’t see things that way. I have always felt the perfect deal leaves both sides with a smile and a feeling of fairness. Whether I’m selling an old car, my house, or a new bike, I want to feel happy about the deal, but not unfairly, and not at someone else’s expense.

So sure, COVID has brought some price increases that were unavoidable, but I could never stomach just ripping people off because they don’t have a choice. Maybe I was just raised differently than some, and clearly won’t be as wealthy as they are at the end of the day.

I bought a property years ago. I thought I got a good deal and in reality would have paid a bit more if I had to. My Dad knew the seller, who apparently thought we paid too much and would have happily taken less.

When each of us heard this news I was pleasantly surprised to see both sides laugh it off and see it as the perfect deal. Everyone thought they won. How can that be bad?

Lately, I’ve been subjected to more than a few deals where one side wants everything and don’t seem be happy unless they break their “opponent” in the deal. I’m happy to say I’m not talking about customers here, these are more business deals and development concerns. There seems to be no regard for honesty, fairness, or value. Just give me more, and if I cave on a demand, then out comes their hand again.

I’ve been thinking about it a lot, and I’ve come to this. I’m not frustrated because I’m being over charged, or because of the extra stress involved in dealing with these folks. The frustration I feel, stems from my disappointment in people.

There is so much need these days to come together as a community and help each other get through this chaos, yet there is a small but noticeable contingent that sees an opportunity to take, take, take.

You can probably sense my bitterness as you read this, but rather than dwell on it, I’m going to take the high road. I’ll choose not to deal with these people. I’ll continue to run an honest business where Swicked helps the community however possible … and I’ll always be fair.

Maybe karma will catch up with the greedy, maybe not, but I’m going to aim for the perfect deal in every aspect of my life, and I’ll ride with a clear conscience.

I’m James Durand and I’m Goin’ Ridin’…

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Montreal Canadiens fire coaches, add Alex Burrows
Next story
COVID-crunched BCHL facing trade deadline dilemma with its 20-year-olds

Just Posted

FILE – A COVID-19 vaccine being prepared. (Olivia Sullivan/Sound Publishing)
B.C. seniors 80 years and older to get COVID vaccine details over next 2 weeks: Henry

Province is expanding vaccine workforce as officials ramp up age-based rollout

The SRD is looking for volunteers for three Public Safety Lifeline Teams in the area. File photo
SRD looking for Public Safety Lifeline Volunteers

Emergency Support Services, Radio Communications and Animal Response volunteers all sought

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Fisheries and Oceans Canada fish-health audit at a farm near Campbell River, B.C. in 2018. The BC Salmon Farmers Association is asking Ottawa for renewed discussions with stakeholders and First Nations to allow for an equitable agreement on the government-ordered departure from the Discovery Islands. (Canadian Press/Jonathan Hayward photo)
B.C. salmon farmers request more time to leave Discovery Islands

DFO’s current deadline will lead to the cull of 10.7-million young fish

BC Hydro is replacing streetlights across the province, with Strathcona Regional District communities this week. (Submitted photo)
Streetlights to be replaced in SRD commuities

LEDs chosen for energy efficiency and to reduce glare

Economist Doug Blair who prepared the report for RIAS Inc., said that he found significant concern with the lack of consultation by Minister Bernadette Jordan, leading her to make a rushed decision without understanding the implications and seemingly no plan to manage impacts. (Supplied photo)
B.C. salmon farmers ask feds to reconsider decision based on new economic analysis

The independent report by RIAS Inc. estimates an annual loss of $390 million dollar cost to B.C.’s economy

B.C. health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and health minister Adrian Dix wore pink shirts to showcase this year’s motto: “Lift each other up.” (Twitter/PinkShirtDay)
PHOTOS: B.C. celebs take a stand against bullying on Pink Shirt Day

‘We need to let young people know they are not alone and they can reach out to others for help’

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Justin Morissette is still recovering from the injuries sustained in the altercation. He is not yet able to walk without assistance. (Justin Morissette, Twitter)
B.C. man suing city and police over violent altercation with anti-LGBTQ preacher

Justin Morissette argues police knew the threat the preacher posed, and failed to keep the peace

Mowi Canada West salmon farm in B.C. waters. Conservative MPs have backed an industry call for further discussions on the timeline for closing Discovery Island farms. (Photo supplied by Mowi Canada)
Conservative MPs back B.C. salmon farmers’ call for transparent discussions

Farm owners requested consultations, more time to leave Discovery Islands

Jack Barnes, who was Cowichan Valley Capitals property from May 2020 until last week, scores a goal for the Penticton Vees during the 2019-20 BCHL season. (Brennan Phillips/Black Press)
COVID-crunched BCHL facing trade deadline dilemma with its 20-year-olds

Hard decisions loom when BCHL may or may not resume play

UBC Okanagan students are among the most food insecure in Canada, according to a new study by UBC. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
UBC Okanagan students among most food insecure in Canada

42.3 per cent either can’t properly feed themselves, or are worried they will soon run out of money

A Nanaimo RCMP vehicle in the Woodgrove Centre parking lot. (News Bulletin file photo)
Woman groped by stranger in mall parking lot in Nanaimo

Incident happened near bus loop Saturday, Feb. 20, at about 4:45 p.m.

A 19-year-old man is in police custody following a recent violent robbery and assault in Comox . (File photo)
Arrest made in violent robbery and assault of Comox gas station employee

19-year-old man in police custody after incident where woman was putting things in her car

Victoria police arrested a man Tuesday after he reportedly smashed a sledgehammer into a bylaw officer’s truck and fled into Beacon Hill Park on his bike. (Black Press Media file photo)
Man arrested after sledgehammer smashed into B.C. bylaw officer’s truck

Suspect released with a court date

Most Read