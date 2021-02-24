By James Durand

I am sure the perfect deal is something different to everyone.

I’ve heard many stories over the last year where shops, manufacturers, or other businesses have raised pricing on a whim due to higher demand. I can imagine the company meeting. “Hey, if we can charge more then why not gouge a bit, who’s going to complain when supply is so low?”

Me on the other hand, I don’t see things that way. I have always felt the perfect deal leaves both sides with a smile and a feeling of fairness. Whether I’m selling an old car, my house, or a new bike, I want to feel happy about the deal, but not unfairly, and not at someone else’s expense.

So sure, COVID has brought some price increases that were unavoidable, but I could never stomach just ripping people off because they don’t have a choice. Maybe I was just raised differently than some, and clearly won’t be as wealthy as they are at the end of the day.

I bought a property years ago. I thought I got a good deal and in reality would have paid a bit more if I had to. My Dad knew the seller, who apparently thought we paid too much and would have happily taken less.

When each of us heard this news I was pleasantly surprised to see both sides laugh it off and see it as the perfect deal. Everyone thought they won. How can that be bad?

Lately, I’ve been subjected to more than a few deals where one side wants everything and don’t seem be happy unless they break their “opponent” in the deal. I’m happy to say I’m not talking about customers here, these are more business deals and development concerns. There seems to be no regard for honesty, fairness, or value. Just give me more, and if I cave on a demand, then out comes their hand again.

I’ve been thinking about it a lot, and I’ve come to this. I’m not frustrated because I’m being over charged, or because of the extra stress involved in dealing with these folks. The frustration I feel, stems from my disappointment in people.

There is so much need these days to come together as a community and help each other get through this chaos, yet there is a small but noticeable contingent that sees an opportunity to take, take, take.

You can probably sense my bitterness as you read this, but rather than dwell on it, I’m going to take the high road. I’ll choose not to deal with these people. I’ll continue to run an honest business where Swicked helps the community however possible … and I’ll always be fair.

Maybe karma will catch up with the greedy, maybe not, but I’m going to aim for the perfect deal in every aspect of my life, and I’ll ride with a clear conscience.

I’m James Durand and I’m Goin’ Ridin’…