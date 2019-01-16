The New Kids are quarter winners again

Monday Night Men’s Tenpin Weekly wrap up Jan. 14 Week 18

New Kids were once again the quarter winners (18th) For the second time.

Team scratch game for this week was DaBears with 802 and also scratch series with 2368.

Team hdcp game was Alley Cats with 1007 and they also had hdcp series with 2748.

Individual scratch game was Skipp Parsons with 265 and Wayne Bezaire had scratch series with 649.

Individual hdcp game was also Skipp Parsons with 293 and hdcp series was Karl kostick with 726.

Most pins over average this week Karl with +66.

Honorable mention from week 17 to Wayne Bezaire with a 734 scratch series.