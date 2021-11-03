The motivator

By James Durand

It’s time for the Swicked 30 for 30 event again.

I’m normally excited about our events because they’re fun, they get people involved in the cycling community, and bring everyone together in a healthy way.

All good things that I think we can all use a bit more of.

Chenoa asked me last month if we should do a fall version of the 30 for 30, where participants have to ride their bikes for 30 minutes a day for the entire month.

I was hesitant considering it is November and weather makes something like this far harder than normal.

But, then I thought about me personally and how hard it can be to get out and ride when life is charging from all directions. Throw in a rainy day, a wind storm, or the fact that it’s dark before I leave work, and my cycling mileage is looking bleak at best going forward.

So, I voted yes on the 30 for 30 and promptly signed myself up.

I’m writing this Monday Nov. 1 and I’ve already missed my ride this morning, and was so far behind on work that I forgot to bring my bike for the commute home.

On any other day I would bail on my ride today and add in any excuse that worked, but now people are expecting me to complete this challenge and I am not one to fail without a huge fight.

So, I’ll finish work, head home to get my kids to bed and then dress in the all the gear I can find, mount my lights, and spin around my local trails for 30 minutes.

Part of me regrets signing up knowing how busy I am, but mostly, I’m just excited to get out everyday for the next month, no matter how hard it may be.

I’m James Durand and I’m Goin’ Ridin’…

Campbell River