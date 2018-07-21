The little efforts get you to the finish

I had a nice boat ride earlier this week on a certain government- run sailing company.

As I was enjoying my dinner during the cruise I was listening to three employees discuss their weekend.

The entire time they had to keep stepping over a mop that had fallen out of its rack.

After about 15 minutes as plates were stacking up beside them and the mop remained on the floor, two of them announced it was time for their break and left.

Ok, I’m way off of a biking topic, but this got me thinking about big challenges and how to make them seem smaller.

Riding Whistler as much as I have this season I’ve run into many situations that were daunting.

I’ll leave home base feeling intimidated by a 700-metre climb and some double black descents that I have never ridden.

But off I go and as I approach the trails I just concentrate on the first tough climb, then the next, and the next.

Eventually I arrive at the top and only then do I worry about the crazy downhill trails.

I roll in and take it as it comes, trying not to think about anything but the section of trail directly in front of me.

It gets me through most of the trail features smoothly and as I approach home again I realize I just ripped off a huge ride and it was far less daunting than I originally thought. It was a bunch of little rides opposed to one leg- crushing pain fest.

I’m sure the three workers on the boat were dreading coming back to work after their break with such a huge task in front of them, but if they just concentrate on picking up the damn mop first, maybe it will ease the pain a bit and make the overall challenge seem a little easier.

I’m James Durand and I’m Goin’ Ridin’…

Previous story
PHOTO GALLERY: BC Games Day 2

Just Posted

New exhibits at Campbell River Art Gallery unsettle Canadian landscapes

Territorial Acknowledgements and Horizon Felt run until Sept. 5

Helicopter deployed during busy night for Campbell River Search and Rescue

Two incidents in one day ‘not rare’: CRSAR manager

Bylaw enforcement office opens in downtown Campbell River

‘Checkpoint for RCMP’ meant to increase safety

Inside the music

Big Read: step behind the curtain at the venerable Vancouver Island Music Festival

Trail tragedy at Ripple Rock serves as stark reminder: nature is full of hazards

Death raises questions about trail maintenance

Here’s what you need to know about Day 2 at the BC Games

From equestrian to volleyball to swimming, all 18 events in full swing here in the Cowichan Valley

Race walker breaks 18-year-old BC Games record

Zone 6 athlete Olivia Lundman crossed finish line with ease, to loud cheers in Cowichan

PHOTO GALLERY: BC Games Day 2

A brief look at action from the 2018 BC Summer Games in the Cowichan Valley

BC Wildfire update on 14 major Okanagan blazes

Watch the media briefing on the current fire situation in the Okanagan.

UPDATED: Kinder Morgan pipeline protesters defy eviction order

Demonstrators at Camp Cloud in Burnaby say they won’t leave, but will meet with city officials

B.C. tent city camper arrested for taking coins from fountain

The man, who built a shelter at a Saanich park, says homeless people are unfairly targeted

Ex-Raptor DeMar DeRozan says goodbye to Toronto on Instagram

The guard was traded to the San Antonio Spurs earlier this week for Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green

Okanagan wildfires have potential to become firestorms, says UBC expert

David Andison said to let smaller fires go, to create pockets in the landscape for new forests

2017 wildfires give B.C. mom chance to say thank you to officer who saved her son

An unlikely encounter in the rural community of Likely, near Williams Lake

Most Read