That went sideways in a hurry

As you may have read in the last couple of weeks, I managed to squeeze in seven solid days of riding in California.

In a time with cold and wet weather here at home, it was a huge opportunity to get the season rolling with a bang.

Warm temps, sunny skies, and perfect trail conditions had me riding at least once every day. Mountain and road rides were plentiful and motivation was in abundance.

As I was driving back north, I was craving more riding and couldn’t wait to get home to ride with the crew again.

I arrived to really cold weather and rain drops that were so big, you needed a helmet to avoid concussion. Throw in some nasty wind and suddenly the big epic Thursday night ride was reduced to beers with the boys at the shop.

The weekend was filled with kid stuff and being that I had just returned after 10 days, dadding was the priority and there was no sneaking out for rides.

Tuesday rolled around and I was out of town catching up on work again, so I missed the group ride.

It feels like all that motivation and bonus early season fitness has disappeared in the blink of an eye. Damn!

I’m now sitting at my desk wondering what can get me back on track for the big season of riding I’ve been hoping for?

Then it hit me. The Swicked 30 for 30 starts today, March 1. This is a challenge where you ride a minimum of 30 minutes each day for the month of March.

Typically getting out the door is the toughest part to most exercise, so this pushes me out the door and once I’m riding, 30 minutes rarely feels like enough. Easy-peasy right?

Hmmm, maybe …Is signing up actually enough? Will this challenge keep me motivated? I’m suspicious, especially if the weather stays cold and wet.

So, what’s the perfect recipe to keep my motivation high?

I know, I’ll tell everyone that I’m doing this and short of a major injury, I’ll complete it no problem.

Nothing like the judging eyes of the community to keep me honest.

Keep an eye on me will ya?

I’m James Durand and I’m Goin’ Ridin’, for at least the next 30 days…

Campbell RiverCycling