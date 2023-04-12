That was one crazy day! Up one minute, down the next

By James Durand

Have you ever had your best day and your worst day … All in one day?

I would never have thought it possible, but then it happened.

I woke up, it was spring break and my kids were at Grandma’s house for a few days. Chenoa and I had a long, quiet sleep in, a nice breakfast, and a great walk with our dog before work.

Then we discussed the topic of re-homing our dog. Neither of us wants to, but our lives are not dog friendly these days, so we’re considering it. That seriously messed up my morning because, well, I love my dog and despite him making my life harder, I still love my dog. Sometimes I hate reality and adulthood. I was stressed!

Off I went to work, kind of conflicted, but I love being at Swicked, surrounded by bikes and people, so everything would improve very soon.

Shortly after arriving, a friend dropped into the shop for a visit, and casually announced he’s been depressed, hating his job, struggling with family, and just fed up. I used to be able to let this stuff roll off my back, but as I get older, I care more and want to help everyone, so this stressed me out even more, although it made my dog problem seem insignificant.

After a long conversation and some deep thinking on both our parts, we sorted some stuff out and we both got back to our work days, with a plan to ride together in the next week or so. I relaxed, sort of.

Next, a long-time customer, and super cool lady, walked in the door all smashed up with two black eyes. “What the hell happened?”

It turns out it was just a fluke of a wipe out during a dog walk, but this poor woman looked like she’d gone through a few rounds in an MMA match. My concern for her, despite her promises of being OK, caused lots more stress and some sorrow!

But, she was emphatic that she was OK, and wanted to look at new bikes. (Through swollen eyes) Her and her two friends each bought new e-bikes and they were happier than ever with the decision. It’s so fun to see full grown adults with the excitement level of a little kid when they step over that brand new bike. I was elated!

I decided at this point that I needed an emotional break and I went out for a bit of lunch. When I returned there was a customer looking at accessories. When I asked a couple of questions, they teared up and explained they had recently lost a spouse and wanted to get back into cycling to help pass some time. I can only imagine this is a tough transition, and being a sentimental guy, I took this one to heart. More sorrow.

I helped as much as I could and got them set up with a few things to enhance their ride, and offered any help they may need going forward with cycling. The look of relief on their face brought a huge smile to my face, and my hope was that I’d helped with a rough situation that day. As they left, without tears, I was feeling good about helping, but also sad as I imagined myself in their shoes. Heart wrenching!

A while later, a new customer walked in looking for a bike and some accessories. I helped them pick out a new bike and installed a tailgate pad on their truck. They were so obviously stoked on their new set up that they couldn’t stop smiling. It was infectious, and helped mask most of the previous events of the day.

Soon after, I got a text from another friend. Struggles, bad news, and drama. I want everyone around me to be happy, so I take these things personally and it drags me down. I didn’t have a solution for this one and it lingered in my mind for the rest of the day.

Eventually, the work day was over and we headed up to the trails for our weekly group ride. There were 25 people there waiting for us to lead them through the single-track on mountain bikes. it was sunny and the trail conditions were perfect. I was starting to truly relax.

We rode, and everyone had a great time, with a nice social afterwards in the parking lot, enjoying a cold bevy and BS’ing about the fun of riding. There was nothing but positives, smiles, and that post ride glow.

It was an amazing end to a very messed up day.

I went home and sat in my hot tub, cracked a beer, and stared up at the moon … It was a full moon.

“Ahhh, that makes some sense of it all.”

As I sat there, alone, mentally exhausted, and contemplating all the emotions of the day, I wondered to myself, “If biking makes us so happy, why don’t we all ride more often?”

Seems pretty simple, or maybe I’m just simple?

I’m James Durand and I’m Going’ Ridin’…

