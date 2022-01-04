TeenFlight Campbell River readies for a ‘return to the skies’ in 2022

The annual Wings ‘n’ Wheels show at the airport has been a popular event over the years that raised funds for the TeenFlight program. Mirror File Photo

The TeenFlight program that provides aviation industry experience to high-school kids will resume in 2022.

TeenFlight Campbell River, now in its eighth year, invites students between the ages of 15 and 18 to help construct a Murphy Radical aircraft at the Campbell River Airport. In addition to providing students with the rare opportunity to build a real plane, the program provides hands-on experience with tools, understanding of technical drawings and aerodynamics, and opens the door to pursue a career in the aviation industry.

“I am really excited to resume the TeenFlight Program,” said Bill Alder, President of TeenFlight Campbell River. “We completed and sold two RV12 aircraft between 2013 and 2019, and our teams of students had a great time building them. The program will restart on Feb. 2 with all current COVID-19 safety regulations in place.”

TeenFlight is funded through donations and community events such as Wings ‘n’ Wheels and is offered at no cost to students. For more information, contact: www.teenflight.ca (250) 923-9858 Email: teenflightcr@gmail.com TeenFlight

