Team Dog hounds opponents in Victoria Barbell Open Powerlifting Tournament

At the recent Victoria Barbell Open Powerlifting Tournament held on Nov. 19, Special Olympics BC – Campbell River’s powerlifters from Team Dog all achieved personal best results.

Team Dog was led by Tye Cranton, who went 3-for-3 in the squat event and set a new personal best record in that event.

Mickie Hildebrandt and Callum Maclagan also set or equaled personal best results

Hildebrandt crushed his deadlift with a 303 lbs. monster lift and Maclagan had a strong competition with a 420 lbs. squat and a 450 lbs. deadlift

Coaches Braden Renner and George Maclagan said, “Team Dog worked very hard to get ready for this generic meet and we could not have asked for a better result for our athletes. As coaches, we know how much we ask of them each time we train. Their commitment to the sport of powerlifting is exceptional and they definitely put on a show at Victoria.”

Team Dog continues to train hard at West Coast Muscle and Fitness and benefit from all the sponsors and community members who support Special Olympics in Campbell River.

If you are interested in learning more about Special Olympics, either as an athlete or coach/volunteer, contact the local organizers at sobccampbellriver@gmail.com.

