Team Canada to hold junior selection camp on Vancouver Island

Some of the best junior hockey players in Canada will be in Victoria next month for selection camp ahead of B.C. hosting the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Team Canada is hoping to repeat their gold medal performance from last year when the tournament kicks off in Vancouver and Victoria on Boxing Day.

“We had a competitive camp at our summer showcase in Kamloops, and the opportunity to play and represent our country on home ice should make for another competitive camp,” said Shawn Bullock, Hockey Canada’s director of men’s national teams.

“We believe this four-day camp and the three games we will play will give us the best chance to evaluate and name the top Canadian players to represent our country in Vancouver.”

Hopeful players will compete for a roster spot at the Q Centre from Dec. 11-14 that will feature a three-game series against a team of university all-stars.

Following the four-day camp, the Canadian squad will trim its roster to the final 22 players who will get the chance to wear the Maple Leaf. Tickets for the all-star squad games will be announced in the coming weeks.

Following the selection camp, Team Canada will take the ice and open the tournament in Vancouver on Dec. 26. The squad will be looking to win their first gold medal on home ice since 2015 in Toronto.

