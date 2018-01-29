Team B.C. alternate Rachelle Kallechy starts sweeping as skip Kesa Van Osch releases a rock in the first end of their Monday match against Team Quebec. Steve Kidd/Western News

Team B.C. brings record back to even at Scotties

Nanaimo rink back to 2-2 after defeating Quebec

Team B.C. brought their record back to even after defeating Quebec in the afternoon draw at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton.

The 10-4 win comes on the heels of a 9-5 loss to Prince Edward Island, their only win of the tournament so far.

“We had a rough one last night but we really came out strong today,” said Team B.C. skip Kesa Van Osch.

Related: Three sisters curl together as Team B.C.

Bringing a different air of confidence to the South Okanagan Events Centre ice was the difference-maker said Van Osch.

“It’s hugely about attitude and confidence. We really had a good conversation with our coach and he really brought a perspective about it all. Then we were out last night practicing for 10 minutes and working out any kinks that we thought were there,” said Van Osch.

Team B.C. (2-2) will face Northern Ontario on Tuesday 9 a.m. and then will return to play Team Alberta at 7 p.m.

Newfoundland and Labrador remains one of the few unbeaten teams after defeating Alberta, who were 3-0 heading into the match), by a score of 9-5.

Nunavut (0-4) continued to earn the cheers and respect of the SOEC crowd scoring four against Team Canada (3-1), but ultimately losing 13-4. Ontario (2-2) defeated Prince Edward Island 8-6 in the other game for this draw.

For ticket information for the 2018 Scotties Tournament of Hearts, go to www.curling.ca/2018scotties/tickets/

Previous story
Jones remains undefeated at Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Just Posted

UPDATE: Highway accident claims life of 30-year-old Campbell River woman

A head-on collision on Highway 19A killed a 30-year-old woman from Campbell… Continue reading

Mudslide cuts through Campbell River’s popular Canyon View Trail

Hikers heading out for their morning walk on the Canyon View trail… Continue reading

Family of ATV accident victims thanks those involved in search effort

Two lives were lost in attempt to cross creek south of Campbell River

BC Hydro prepares for worsening weather forecast by increasing flow from Campbell River dam

Action has led to a spectacular flow over Elk Falls which always attracts a lot of public attention

Campbell River RCMP charge two men with drug trafficking offences

The Campbell River RCMP Street Crime Unit and general duty members stopped… Continue reading

Mudslide cuts through Campbell River’s popular Canyon View Trail

Hikers heading out for their morning walk on the Canyon View trail… Continue reading

Black Press hosts annual career and education fair

Get your cover letter and resume ready. Black Press Community News Media… Continue reading

It’s a wet week for Vancouver Island

Environment Canada is forecasting between 70-100mm of rain to fall over East Vancouver Island today

Team B.C. brings record back to even at Scotties

Nanaimo rink back to 2-2 after defeating Quebec

More than 1,000 people gather for anniversary of mosque shooting

A large crowd gathered in Quebec City one year from the deadly mosque shooting

RCMP allege Okanagan pot shop sold to minors

RCMP explain arrest and seizure of cannabis at Cawston marijuana dispensary

UPDATE: Nanaimo woman who allegedly ran into highway traffic dies

Investigation continues, but driver will not face any charges

Sled dog teams carry mail through Cariboo for annual Gold Rush Trail event

Fourteen teams carried 1,700 envelopes in historic event

Wounded Warrior Run BC coming back to Vancouver Island

A kick-off event will be held Thursday in Colwood to raise awareness of the fundraiser

Most Read