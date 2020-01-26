Campbell River’s Teal Harle had personal bests results at X Games Aspen this weekend. It’s been a good season for the 23-year-old. He won a silver medal at the FIS Big Air World Cup in Beijing in December 2019. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Teal Harle wraps up X Games appearance with personal bests
Finished 12th in ski big air, 11th in ski slopestyle