Swicked to Donate $4,000 to the CR Bike Park

Will match donations through the store up to $4k

For eight years we’ve been dreaming of a bike park in Campbell River.

To be brutally honest, like many of you, I had started to lose hope a while back. It had been six plus years at that point and as much as I know there was lots going on in the background with planning and logistics, progress seemed non existent and hope dwindled in the community.

I felt for the volunteers pushing on. I’ve been involved in big projects and it’s like a second full time job. It’s difficult to keep focused when life continues all around you, and sometimes, no matter how hard you work, progress can be tough.

From the outside looking in it’s easy to judge, but when you’re in the thick of it, it is a really hard and thankless job, with absolutely no pay and very little reward.

Then, last year the pump track was completed, and I think most of you would agree that it went well beyond expectations. A little proof that hard work does bring progress, although not always quickly. A paved pump track is next level, and will last for eons with almost no maintenance.

I’ve spent countless hours down there riding solo, riding with my kids, or ripping laps with my buddies.

It is a great gathering spot for riders of all levels. After all my years on a bike, just a few days on that track helped improve my skills, but more importantly, my kids love it and we can ride together.

My hope was renewed.

Last week I read an article about the remaining bike park plans, the schedule to have it built this summer by very accomplished builders, and the need for another $10,000 to complete the works.

We’re living in a difficult time right now and we all need something to look forward to. As life is limited to the most basic amenities these days, I think we all value the little things that much more. I would love to see us come out of this COVID-19 disaster with a full-sized bike park to entertain us going forward.

So let’s raise some money and get this park finished as quickly as possible.

Swicked is collecting donations until the end of June to help complete the bike park, and to speed up the process they will match all your donations through the store, up to $4,000

Drop in (at a distance), call in, or e-mail us for more info on how you can help.

Campbell River

