Shawn Decaire, driving his Batman-themed car, placed third in the mad Max extreme racing event. Photo by Doug Waller.

Students of the track shine at Saratoga Speedway

Some people have school on their mind while many at Saratoga Speedway went to school this summer, racing school.

They will still have racing on their minds, even as they return to grade school, yes some of the race car drivers are still only 10 years old… and they win!

A big thank you goes out to 97.3 the Eagle radio for sponsoring this weekend’s racing. Here are the race results from the last weekend before public school reopens.

The caution-punctuated 15-lap Mad Max extreme racing series feature race was won by Luke Mainwaring after being caught up in a mid-race event. Luke and Danielle Dunn traded paint, then Luke’s car went head-on into the shock-absorbing outside tire wall coming off Turn 2. Both cars then made contact with Damon Dunn who ended up in the Turn 3 outside tire wall. All three returned to finish the race with Danielle Dunn finishing second and Shawn Decaire finishing third in his Batman-themed car.

The 10 lap Crash to Pass main event ended with Troy Ordano winning with Sheldon Hopp 1.9 seconds behind in second, after a last lap change of lead. Wade Kellet finished third.

The Figure 8 class 15-lap main started with seven cars. There was lots of banging and crashing in the corners and some contact at the intersection of the Figure 8 and Damon Dunn held on to win the event, ahead of Luke Currie and Nigel Neufeld (second and third, respectively).

The 15-car, 20-lap Hornet B first main was won by youngster Aiden Hoffman with 12-year-old Jennifer Kingston in second and Bailey Flemming in third. This is proof the Saratoga Speedway race driving school sessions are very worthwhile. The second Hornet B main event was a 26-lap race. Chevy Carlson started on the front row and stayed there the whole 26 laps with many challenges for the lead coming from Issac Davis and Brandon Hopp. The two drivers finished second and third respectively.

The race night was capped with the feature event of the night. The annual travel trailer race where crash to pass and Mad Max cars tow either boats or travel trailers around a water-soaked track. The winner is determined by who had most of what they started with still being towed by their vehicle. Damon Dunn strategically towed a canoe around the track for many laps while carnage involving larger boats and much larger travel trailers ensued. Who would think strategy would be so important in a demolition derby event?

The speedway focuses on drag racing on Saturday, Sept 7. The oval track gets busy with racing two more times this season, Sept. 14 sponsored by Quality Signs in Campbell River and on Sept. 28 for the grand finale sponsored by Kyte Delivery service, featuring a massive fireworks show.

