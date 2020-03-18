From left: Ksenia Stansell, Janika Scriba, Brooklyn Batch and Carson Ogg. Missing is Owen Harbo. Photo by Stephanie Ogg

Strong showing for Campbell River gymnasts in Surrey

The Carol Lenz Memorial classic and Surrey invitational took place March 6-8.

Campbell River sent five athletes to this competition. The athletes had a strong competition bringing home three All Around Champions and all five athletes had podium finishes. Brooklyn Batch connected a shoot over to free hip for the first time on bars, Janika Scriba connected a clear hip circle to toe on front dismount for the first time off bars as well. Ksenia Stansell added a front tuck to back handspring connection on beam for the first time. Owen Harbo competed his blind change on high bar successfully for the first time.

This competition also acted as second trials to Canadian Championships for Carson Ogg. Ogg finished in second place and his All Around score was good enough to qualify for funding to the Canadian Championships. His final trials to Canadians will be at the Provincial Championships in April which will then finalize the team to Canadians.

Below are all the competition results.

JO 10

Brooklyn Batch captured the Gold medals on both bars and beam, won the Silver medals on both vault and floor to come home as the All Around Champion.

Janika Scriba won the Gold medals on vault and floor, captured the Silver medals on both bars and beam to come home with the Silver medal in the All Around.

JO 9

Ksenia Stansell won the Gold medals on vault, bars beam and floor to capture all Gold and win the All Around title.

Men’s National Open

Carson Ogg won the Gold medal on parallel bars, captured the Silver medals on floor, pommel horse, vault and high bar, finished with the Bronze medal on rings to come home with the Silver medal in the All Around.

Provincial 4

Owen Harbo captured the Gold medals on floor and rings, won the Silver medals on vault, parallel bars and high bar, won the Bronze medal on pommel horse to come home as the All Around Champion.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ottawa Senators player tests positive for COVID-19
Next story
Another successful Vancouver Island Society for Adaptive Snowsports season comes to an end

Just Posted

B.C. declares state of emergency, recalling legislature for COVID-19

Legislature coming back next week with few MLAs

Special grocery store hours available in Campbell River to those in need

Honour system in place to ensure safety for vulnerable

Local cases should not affect response – North Island officials

Does not matter how many cases are in area

‘We’re trying to stay open as long as we can,’ says food bank manager

Campbell River Food Bank no longer allowing clients into building, distributing outside

RCMP hand out more than 60 tickets during traffic enforcement blitz

Focused on Merecroft Village playground zone and Hwy. 19A construction zone

45 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., bringing total to 231

New cases include one at another care home in Vancouver

Ongoing updated list of Campbell River events affected by COVID-19

Check back for event cancellations and postponements

6,800 seasonal workers allowed in country to fill empty B.C. agricultural jobs

Workers previously weren’t allowed into country due to travel ban from COVID-19

COVID-19: Ucluelet’s Black Rock Oceanfront Resort implements full closure

Wickaninnish Inn temporarily closes its doors to new arrivals and The Cabins closes for 30 days.

COVID-19: It could take 3 years for stock market to recover, says B.C. economist

But true financial impact will depend on how long pandemic lasts

COVID-19: B.C. Supreme Court suspends operations, provincial court to hear urgent matters

Four provincial court locations have closed entirely due to the pandemic

Passengers from Nanaimo now on ‘mystery cruise’ due to COVID-19 state of catastrophe in Chile

Holland America Line vessel wasn’t allowed to return to port today in Punta Arenas

‘Lots of unknowns’: B.C. restaurant workers stressed as COVID-19 causes layoffs

Bars and restaurants throughout the Okanagan are closing as recommended by B.C. government

Healthy harmony: Two fans pay tribute to B.C.’s top doctor, in song

Dr. Bonnie Henry has inspired a song and music video celebrating her handling of the COVID-19 crisis

Most Read