Strathcona Nordics kick off race season with strong showing

Gavin Chatterton (left) keeps his eye on the competition during his sprint race. Photo contributed

The Strathcona Nordic race team, based on Mt. Washington, started the year racing at the first of the BC Cup series near Salmon Arm at Larch Hills Nordic Area.

Over 400 athletes from across the province travelled through winter storms to compete in the two days of racing.

The first day of racing was a series of Classic technique sprint races. This was a challenging course ranging from 150M to 800M, with most athletes having to climb “the beast” on the uphill climb to the finish line. The Nordics team of 13 athletes shone with seven podium finishes.

Ben Galik of Royston came second, while his older sisters also made it to the podium with Gillian Galik continuing to dominate U12 girls with gold and Maddie Galik claiming fourth in a very competitive U14 category.

For the older athletes, Hugo Henckel of Courtenay stayed strong on his feet avoiding a crash with a fallen competitor to bring home the Silver medal and Gabe Gledhill of Cumberland stayed focused through his heats to finish in 3rd place. For the U18 girls Emma Wong of Courtenay and Ameila Wells of Victoria finished in 2nd and 3rd respectively.

The second day of racing was a hilly interval skate race. Each athlete must race the clock starting at 15-30 second intervals.

Gillian Galik of Royston finished second in her category and Carly Ram of Comox flew up the hills to come fourth.

For the U14 boys, Gavin Chatterton of Campbell River skied a strong race to claim the bronze medal.

Once again, Emma Wong of Comox and Amelia Wells of Victoria showed impressive consistency and grit to finish second and third respectively for the U18 girls.

“I was very impressed with the entire team in how they dealt with the challenges presented from road closures to tricky snow conditions. The entire weekend was about supporting each other; it was great to see the camaraderie and effort put out by each and every athlete. It was a very good weekend,” head coach Andrea Stapff said.

For more information about the Strathcona Nordic Ski Club visit our website www.strathconanordics.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter