Strathcona Nordics challenged in BC Cup race in Salmon Arm

Anna Chatterton off to a strong start during the Classic distance race at the Teck BC Cup #2 near Salmon Arm, B.C. Photo contributed

The Strathcona Nordic Ski Club recently competed in the Teck BC Cup #2 at the Larch Hills Ski area near Salmon Arm, B.C.

The race saw the largest registration of the season with over 500 racers competing. The format for the weekend was a sprint race using free technique on day one followed by an interval start distance race using classic technique.

The sprint races took place under sunny skies. Athletes in the U14 and below competed in a non-elimination “King’s court” format with the older athletes following an elimination format. All the Strathcona athletes advanced to the heats after their qualifying race.

The day was very successful with 10 athletes finishing in the top 5. Siblings Ben Galik U12 and Gillian Galik U14, both brought home the gold medals in their categories. Jakob Kainz, who recently joined the club as an international student from Austria, won the gold for his category in the U18 boys. Anna Chatterton won the silver medal for the U18 girls. Rounding out the medals with bronze were Maddie Galik U16 and Hugo Henckel U18. Amelia Moore U12, Gavin Chatterton U16 and Carly Ram U16 finished 4th and Talia MacPhail-McGrady finished 5th for the U14 girls.

The second day was a distance race with a challenging course with lots of climbing. The weather was cooler with sun warming up the tracks later in the day making for some challenging waxing conditions.

The racers persevered with some great results. Amelia Moore U12, Carly Ram U16 and Gavin Chatterton U16 all finished in the silver medal position. Gill Galik U14, Anna Chatterton U18 and Ben Galik U12 finished just off the podium in 4th and Talia MacPhail-McGrady finished in 5th for the U14 girls despite a crash mid-course.

