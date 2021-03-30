Strathcona Gardens, Sportsplex, Community Centre suspend adult group physical activities

Following provincial health order issued due to COVID-19 spike

In response to the March 29 provincial Health Order, Strathcona Regional District and the City of Campbell River are temporarily suspending all indoor adult group physical activities until April 19.

Amateur youth sport and group activities following viaSport phase 2 guidelines will continue.

Effective immediately, programs temporarily suspended until further notice at Strathcona Gardens are:

– All aquatic fitness classes

– All Chronic Disease Management / rehabilitation classes

– Strathcona Gardens will continue to offer the following individual exercise, with safe physical distance maintained:

– Private one-on-one fitness sessions

– Private skating sessions

– Pre-registered lane swimming and public skating

– All children and youth programs are running

At the Sportsplex and Community Centre:

– All adult fitness classes are cancelled

– The weight room is still open

– All children and youth programs are running

Both the city and Strathcona Regional District appreciate the community’s patience and support as service levels are adjusted to comply with the evolving public health requirements. As new information is available, details will be posted online at www.strathconagardens.com/covid-19 and at www.campbellriver.ca/covid-19 and through the City’s and SRD’s social media channels.

For the most recent province-wide restrictions visit www.gov.bc.ca/covid19restrictions

