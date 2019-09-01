The Storm’s Pearce Messer brings the puck up the ice during Junior B exhibition hockey action at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena on Sept. 1, 2019. The Sockeyes won 5-2. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

Storm struggle to find win column in pre-season match-ups

Junior B teams opens regular VIJHL season Sept. 6 at the Brindy

The Campbell River Storm had a tough pre-season. The Storm went 1-3 in their pre-season match-ups over the last week.

The Storm beat the Oceanside Generals 3-2 to open their four-game exhibition series on Aug. 26. They fell 2-0 to the Nanaimo Buccaneers on Aug. 28, and 5-2, 5-2 to the Richmond Sockeyes on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. They played all their games at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River.

The Storm start their regular season at home this Friday, Sept. 6 against the Comox Valley Glacier Kings. They play the Saanich Braves the following night also at the Brindy. Puck drop for both games is 7:30 p.m.

RELATED: Young Storm team sets high expectations

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Campbell River Storm’s Kirk Whittaker takes a shot on the Richmond net during Junior B exhibition hockey action at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena on Sept. 1, 2019. The Sockeyes won 5-2. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

Richmond Sockeyes goalie Jacob Stone watches the puck go into his net during Junior B exhibition hockey action at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena on Sept. 1, 2019. The Sockeyes won 5-2. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

The Storm’s PJ Donnelly goes over Richmond’s Thomas Von Schoenberg during Junior B exhibition hockey action at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena on Sept. 1, 2019. The Sockeyes won 5-2. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

Richmond’s Michael Araki-Young goes down in front of Campbell River’s Max Curtis during Junior B exhibition hockey action at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena on Sept. 1, 2019. The Sockeyes won 5-2. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

Previous story
Canada tops Brazil 7-0 to lock up softball berth at Tokyo 2020

Just Posted

Storm struggle to find win column in pre-season match-ups

Junior B teams opens regular VIJHL season Sept. 6 at the Brindy

PHOTOS: North Island Cruisers Show n Shine takes over Shoppers Row

The North Island Cruisers are hosting their annual Show n Shine. Take… Continue reading

Discovery Passage Aquarium needs your help on Release Day

Campbell River seasonal aquarium requesting volunteers to release sea critters on Sept. 2

Risk of thunderstorms this afternoon

Sunny Labour Day ahead

Women seeks “angel” of mercy who stepped off bus and helped when the you-know-what hit the fan

Homeowner trying to contact man who crawled under Campbellton house to shut off overflowing sewage

VIDEO: Bears dine on salmon at Quinsam River hatchery

Courtenay resident Erica Farrell took a drive to the Quinsam River hatchery… Continue reading

Canada tops Brazil 7-0 to lock up softball berth at Tokyo 2020

Canadians are going to the 2020 Olympics

Advocates call on B.C., feds to protect rights of workers after Hastings Racecourse raid

26 Mexican workers were taken away, letter says

Petition to rename skate park after B.C. teen who died reaches initial goal

About 100 people have signed online petition to memorialize Carson Crimeni

Air Canada flight to Vancouver from Shanghai diverted after cracked window pane

The plane was a Boeing 787 carrying 287 passengers.

Kelowna man died after cliff jumping in the Okanagan

BC Coroners Service is investigating the Aug. 30 incident

Canadian cities urge federal leaders to wade into wastewater debate

Mayors are hoping sewage will become an election issue

Alberta minister says families claim naloxone encourages drug users to take more risk

When administered properly the life-saving medication can rapidly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose

B.C. and Yukon Association of Drug War survivors calls for heroin buyer clubs

B.C. is already an international example for tackling the overdose crisis and implementing harm reduction

Most Read