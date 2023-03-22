Storm squander late 3rd period lead, lose to Generals in Double OT

Another late third period lead squandered, and now the Campbell River Storm will have a lot of work to do to play catch up.

Forward Benjamine Groome played hero again, scoring in double OT on Tuesday night to lift the Oceanside Generals to a 5-4 victory. The win now sees the VIJHL regular season champions take a commanding three games to one series lead in the VIJHL’s North Division finals.

Forward Brayden Ross opened the scoring for the visitors, on a broken play in a 2-on-1 where Generals star Carter Johnson passed to Tyler Gyori, who slotted a pass to line-mate Brayden Ross, who put it past Storm goaltender Nick Peters as there was a crash in front of the net at just past the four minute mark of the first.

Campbell River controlled the majority of the play for the majority of the rest of the opening period, and got the tying goal on the man advantage by Kiernan Ronan at the eleven and a half minute mark. The Storm then took the lead at 13:13 with Dylan Franklin burying a goal on the right side of the net during another power play as they led 2-1 after 20 minutes.

Oceanside drew level at just before the halfway mark of the second, on a power play goal by Dante Paziuk.

The Generals then took the lead under a minute into the third period, on a marker by Gyori. Campbell River drew level three minutes later, on a Frank’s second marker of the night. They then took the lead three minutes later, when Brady Estabrook scored his third goal of the playoffs on a pass by Frank. It was the Storm’s third power play goal of the evening.

Campbell River led 4-3 from there, until Brady O’Brien netted his second goal of the playoffs, tying the game with just under two minutes in regulation.

No goals were scored in the first OT, and then just after the two minute mark of the second OT, it was Groome’s time to shine yet again.

Groome, who had scored the tying goal in game three to send the game in overtime, buried a loose puck off the stick in front of the crease to put it home past a diving Nick Peters to send the crowd of 748 home broken hearted.

The Storm, who had beaten Comox Valley in the first round in seven games after losing a three games to none lead, now face another elimination game in game five this time on the road.

Game five goes Thursday night in Parksville, with puck drop at 7:15 at Oceanside Place.

Edward Hitchins

edward.hitchins@campbellrivermirror.com

Campbell River StormJunior B HockeyVIJHL