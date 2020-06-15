Storm net defenceman in four-team, six-player deal

With a little fancy footwork, the Campbell River Storm have acquired a new defenceman from the Nanaimo Buccaneers.

Ben Coghlan will join the Storm following a deal that involved four teams, including a squad in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL).

Defenceman Josh McKenzie and goalie Jayce Hudak are heading to the neighbouring Comox Valley Glacier Kings. In return, the Storm received forward Dace Carlson and defenceman Sam Lussier from the Yetis, which they in turn dealt to the KIJHL’s Princeton Posse.

The Posse then sent forward Tyler Stinchcombe to the Nanaimo Buccaneers. To finish off the deal, the Buccs sent Coghlan to the Storm.

The five-foot-11, 175-pound defenceman, who will be turning 17 on June 21, played 45 regular season games with Nanaimo last season, netting 27 points (13 goals and 14 assists). He’ll be a familiar face to many of the returning Storm players, having faced them in the first round of the VIJHL playoffs last year.

Storm Head Coach and General Manager Lee Stone said the organization had been keeping an eye on Coghlan for some time.

“We’ve always felt that he is a dynamic defenceman that has tons of potential,” he said. “We are excited to help him realize that potential in Campbell River.”

Following the trade, Coghlan said he was looking forward to starting a new chapter in his hockey career. The Nanaimo native has goals to make the jump to Junior A hockey this year and to help the Storm win a championship.

“The Storm fan base is unbelievable and just to play in front of a crowd like that would be amazing,” he said. “This season we’ve got a good lineup and great goalies behind our back and I know we can make a good run at a championship.

The team said Coghlan would be reporting to the Storm’s main camp in August.

