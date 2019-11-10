The Campbell River Storm are in troubled waters after dropping two games in a row last week. A third of the team is currently listed as injured. File photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

Storm drop two straight, but remain second in division

A third of the team is listed as injured

It’s been a tough week for the Campbell River Storm. The Junior B squad lost both of its games last week and a third of the team is currently listed as injured.

The Storm went into Wednesday’s road game at the Westshore Wolves fresh off a 5-0 victory over the Comox Valley Glacier Kings.

They clawed back from a 2-0 deficit late in the second frame with Josh Mckenzie finding the net at 14:01 (assist to Brendan Murray).

Riley Billy (assist to Mckenzie and Brian Majic) would tie things up with less than a minute to go in the game to force an overtime period.

Overtime was short-lived with the Wolves scoring the game-winner 31 seconds in.

On Friday, the Storm fell 5-2 to the Peninsula Panthers. The team’s two goals came from Brax Klassen and Brendan Murray with Josh Pederson, Murray, Owen Christensen and Pederson picking up assists.

The Storm remain in second place in the VIJHL’s north division with 22 points. The Oceanside Generals are first with 31 points, while the Nanaimo Buccaneers are third with 20 points.

Campbell River (10-8-2) will face Nanaimo (8-8-4) on Nov. 14 for the last road game of this stretch before hosting Oceanside (15-5-1) on Nov. 15.

NOTES: The Storm announced on Nov. 8 that goalie Knute Loe has joined the Dryden GM Ice Dogs in the SIJHL. Loe played nine games with the Storm this season and had a GAA of 2.47. The same day, they announced Isaac Tonkin-Palmer was joining the team. A 5’9”, 160-lb. forward, Tonkin-Palmer has played more than 100 games in the BCHL.

Editor’s note: The VIJHL no longer has ties in regular season games, so team records are reflected as wins-losses-overtimelosses.

Storm drop two straight, but remain second in division

