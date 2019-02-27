Peninsula’s Logan Speirs (21) tries to get past Storm defenceman Jackson Dyke. Photo, Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror.

Storm drop first game to the Peninsula Panthers

Game two goes in Campbell River again on Friday night

Through the regular season, the Campbell River Storm racked up almost twice as many points as the Peninsula Panthers – 109 to 55.

Coach Mike Wilson had said though he wasn’t taking anything for granted in round one against the gritty South Division team, and for good reason.

RELATED STORY: Campbell River Storm preps for ‘second’ season in playoffs

As game one wore on Tuesday night, the visiting Panthers looked more like the league leaders, pinning the Storm in their own end with the fore-check and outworking them to the loose pucks, particularly during the second period.

Peninsula started the scoring late in the first period with a shorthanded goal before Damon Porter and Tyler Chyzowski tallied for the home team to give Campbell River a 2-1 lead by the first intermission.

Midway through the second though, a bad giveaway turned into the tying goal for Peninsula, and a few minutes later, Panther Logan Speirs was left unmarked in front of the goal in what turned into a cat-and-mouse game against goalie Aaron de Kok. With the defence nowhere to be found, the Storm netminder had no chance to turn aside the decisive goal.

In the third period, the Storm came out with more energy, but the visitors were not giving up any easy scoring chances. A late powerplay gave Peninsula the chance to increase their lead. The final score went in the books as 4-2 for Peninsula.

The teams are back at the Brind’Amour for game two on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. The next two games are set for North Saanich on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. and Monday at 7:30 p.m.

In other first-round action Tuesday night, Nanaimo beat Westshore in overtime 3-2 and Saanich doubled Kerry Park 6-3.

Previous story
Comox-raised Nolan Wirth joins Pacific FC

Just Posted

Campbell River Hospice lighting damaged for third time

Culprits caught on video damaging the lighting in garden

Court acknowledges steps defendant takes to turn life around

Campbell River provincial court judge commends man’s efforts to escape addiction cycle

Campbell River family asking for support after baby diagnosed with leukemia

GoFundMe launched to offset stay in Vancouver during treatment at BC Children’s Hospital

Food trucks to roll into downtown Campbell River this summer

Some say restrictions being placed on vendors will limit the program’s success

Campbell River man enters fourth week waiting for bail hearing on numerous weapons charges

A man facing numerous weapons charges has spent a month in custody… Continue reading

Coldest Night raises $18,000-plus for homelessness in Campbell River

UPDATED: Video for local walk that was part of nationwide campaign on homelessness on Feb. 23

Slow response, poor coordination hamper B.C. firefighters, paramedics: report

Long wait times and improving information-sharing are two areas identified by auditor general

Construction companies challenge ‘illegal’ B.C. union restrictions

Lawsuit filed as government starts subway, bridge, highway work

B.C. youth soccer coach suspended following allegations made in blog post

Allegations “are of the deepest concern” to South Surrey/White Rock youth soccer club

Live on-air licking of Canadian TV reporter sparks outrage

The man has been identified by multiple viewers as comic actor Boyd Banks

Measles vaccine registry likely for B.C. schools this fall

Outbreak has people coming forward for immunization, Adrian Dix says

B.C. school district to give students free tampons, pads

New Westminster school board votes unanimously to spend $10,000 to implement free access

‘There is a life to live after a diagnosis’: UBC study probes stigma of dementia

Researchers aim to identify and break down barriers that socially isolate people with dementia

Wilson-Raybould warns she still can’t tell full SNC-Lavalin story

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office is accused of pressuring Wilson-Raybould

Most Read