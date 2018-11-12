Storm dominates league following two weekend victories

Storm players celebrate after scoring against the Nanaimo Buccaneers on Sunday evening. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River’s Junior B hockey team saw two decisive victories this weekend, bringing the Storm into the top position in league-wide standings.

The Storm trounced the Nanaimo Buccaneers 9-2 at home on Sunday after licking the Oceanside Generals 6-1 in Parksville on Saturday night.

In Campbell River on Sunday, the Buccaneers opened scoring when Dawson Benjamin Wollf put the puck in the net on an assist from Braydon Nelson and Billy Walters.

But Campbell River tied up the score moments later, when Josh Pederson scored with help from Cole Slaney and Scott Rademaker. Before the first period was over, Rademaker pulled the Storm ahead 2-1, assisted by Darren Hards and Tyler Chyzowski, with a power-play goal.

The Storm increased that lead moments into the second frame, when Davis Frank put one away assisted by Reid Lindsay and Mike Dyck. The second period also saw a goal by Keenan Toal, assisted by Noah Fladager, and one from Hards assisted by Damon Porter and Dyck.

Dyck brought the score to 6-1 during a power-play in the third period, assisted by Porter and Lindsay. The Nanaimo team managed to put another puck in the net when Brendan Rogers scored on an assist from Tyson McLean in a short-handed play.

Rademaker scored his second goal of the game late in the third period on a power play assisted by Hards.

The last minute of play saw two more goals in rapid succession, one from Toal and another from Kyle Jennings, both assisted by Chyzowski, bringing the final score to 9-2.

Storm pummels Generals in Parksville

On Saturday evening, the Storm trounced the Generals at Oceanside Place in Parksville.

In the first period, the Storm’s Kason Furukawa opened scoring on an assist from Rademaker. Fladager managed to get an unassisted goal a few minutes later, despite being short-handed due to a boarding penalty for Porter.

The second period continued with no goals for the Generals, while Storm put away two more. Both Owen Christensen and Hards found the back of the net unassisted.

The Generals finally produced a goal during a power-play early in the third, when Hunter Gruben scored on an assist from Will Norman.

But Campbell River sealed the deal with a power-play goal by Dyck from Porter, and another by Ryan Goulden from Damon Kramer, bringing the final score to 6-1.

Following the weekend victories, Campbell River leads the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League’s North Division with 49 points, while its closest competitor in the division, the Buccaneers, follows with 38. The Victoria Cougars hold the top score in the South Division, also with 47 points, followed by the Saanich Braves with 42.

@davidgordonkoch

david.koch@campbellrivermirror.com

Mike Dyck of the Storm is shown moments after scoring a power-play goal against Nanaimo on Sunday evening. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror