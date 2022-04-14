Storm defender Dumont heading to National Aboriginal Hockey Championships

Campbell River Storm defenceman Wyatt Dumont will join Team BC at the National Aboriginal Hockey Championships next month hosted by the Membertou First Nation in Nova Scotia. Photo contributed

Campbell River Storm defenceman Wyatt Dumont made the cut last weekend in Chilliwack and will join Team BC at the National Aboriginal Hockey Championships next month hosted by the Membertou First Nation in Nova Scotia.

Dumont, who has played all his hockey out of Campbell River, through the Tyees Minor Hockey program and now with the Storm is thrilled.

“I’m very excited, it’s an opportunity to represent my family, the community and the Storm,” said Dumont. “I have high expectations for this championship, I’ve heard so much about the level of play and the tournament organization, I can’t wait to get started,” added the 17-year-old.

Bob Vermette, Head Coach of Team BC, visited the ‘Brindy during the VIJHL playoffs to scout and he liked what he saw in Dumont, saying “he’s a smart player, a good multi-talented athlete but more than that he’s a great young man. In talking with other coaches, we felt he was the litmus test on where other players should be and Wyatt didn’t disappoint.”

The stay at home backliner is coming off his first season of junior hockey, a strong one by all accounts, full of development.

Lee Stone, Storm Head Coach and General Manager, believes Dumont was an under-rated defenceman this past season and is deserving of this honour.

“We couldn’t be more proud of Wyatt on this selection, particularly with the location being Membertou,” said Stone. Three Storm alumnus earned Gold for Team BC the last time the Championship was played on Cape Breton in 2018. Jalen Price, Cody Savey and Breckin Erichuk were part of that Team BC side.

According to Stone, “Wyatt grew in leaps and bounds over the season playing in several different situations in our lineup; he’s a two-way defenceman that defends exceptionally well and limits high danger chances while effectively transitioning pucks up ice with his calm demeanour.”

The Storm coaching staff believe that with his work ethic, Dumont will continue to take big steps in his hockey career.

Price was an Alternate Captain with Team BC in 2018 and has some words of advice for Dumont.

“Take it all in, it’s an awesome experience full of memories; the biggest thing is to enjoy every minute, on and off the ice, because opportunities like this don’t come along often,” Price said.

Dumont, in his rookie season with the Storm, played 34 regular season games earning 3 goals, 11 assists and 8 penalty minutes.

The National Aboriginal Hockey Championship, May 7 – 14, is being hosted by the Membertou First Nation in Nova Scotia.

Campbell River StormJunior B Hockeyjunior hockey