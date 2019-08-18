Storm add big net presence to roster

The Campbell River Storm have added another goalie to their roster.

The Junior B team signed 19-year-old Robert Michetti for the upcoming Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League (VIJHL) season, the team announced in an Aug. 17 press release.

Michetti joins the team after spending last season with the Cochrane Generals, where Storm Associate Coach Travis McMillan was head coach last season.

“Rob likes to take up a lot of the net,” said McMillan of the 6’4”, 205-lb Fort McMurray product.

Last season, while splitting net-minding duties with Knute Loe (who the Storm signed earlier this month), Michetti had a 2.05 GAA and a .924 save percentage.

Michetti said he has a good working relationship with McMillan and is looking forward to joining the team.

“One of the biggest reasons that Campbell River was so appealing to me was that this team has a winning history with high expectations to continue doing so,” he said. “Getting a chance to play in front of a full house every night and compete for a championship is something I look forward to; I want to be part of that success.”

Michetti is attending the Humboldt Broncos’ main camp at the end of this month.

