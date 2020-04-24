Storey Creek Golf Course reopened for members on April 22 after a nearly month-long closure. It will reopen for non-members on April 25. Pixabay Image

Storey Creek re-opened to members April 22, poised to re-open for non-members Saturday

Quadra Island Golf Club, Campbell River Golf and Country Club remain closed

A popular Campbell River-area golf course is set to reopen this weekend after a nearly month-long closure in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Storey Creek announced April 22 that it would be reopening to non-members at 1p.m. Saturday after reopening to members Wednesday.

Morning tee times between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. are reserved for members and their guests with tee times available for the public between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. The driving range will continue to be closed.

In a newsletter, course management said that all procedures published by Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry that relate to physical distancing and hygiene will be followed. Anyone feeling unwell or exhibiting flu-like symptoms should not visit Storey Creek grounds.

Storey Creek’s re-opening protocol document includes a bullet list of more than 30 changes including no cash transactions, no walk-ons, limiting power carts to one driver unless people are from the same household, and turning cups upside down so balls drop just an inch and the flagstick doesn’t need to be removed or touched.

An “Outside Services Attendant” will be patrolling the course to ensure physical distance is being maintained.

RELATED: All golf courses in the province should be closed to prevent virus spreading, British Columbia Golf says

Golfers are asked to bring everything they need to play with them, including water and snacks, as there is no access to potable water at the gold course at this time.

Players are asked not to loiter in the parking lot before their tee time or after they’re done playing.

“We are addressing the challenging circumstances that the COVID-19 pandemic has presented by adhering to the protocols set in place by the office of the Chief Medical Officer of British Columbia,” Storey Creek management wrote. “Is is with an abundance of caution and information communicated by the Provincial Health Officer that these procedures will be implemented for the initial resumption of play.”

RELATED: Golf courses opening up again amid COVID-19 safety measures

Campbell River’s other two nearby golf courses, the Campbell River Golf and Country Club and Quadra Island Golf Club remain closed.

In the Comox Valley, Crown Isle Resort remains open to members only, while Sunnydale Golf and Country Club reopened on April 20 for members only, Comox Golf Club opened April 22 for members and punch card holders, and Glacier Greens Golf Club remains closed.

Campbell RiverCoronavirusGolf

