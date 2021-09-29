Stern, but proud

By James Durand

This last weekend was a big one for the Swicked crew.

We moved our entire store to the new location, and although it was only a 200 foot move (the new store is across the street from the old) it was still a huge couple of days with lots and lots of work … and maybe a little stress too.

Being that we are short on daycare these days, my kids were with us the entire time and I was pleasantly surprised by their attitudes.

They both helped most of the time. Packing, carrying the lighter end of some heavy pieces, and cleaning too. Considering they’re 5 and 10, it was impressive.

They also ate more than their fair share of the pizza, which was not surprising.

So, we’re at the end of day two and Chenoa and I are packing the last load of the day. As I round the corner into the new showroom, I see Regan has found his old bike and is riding as fast as he can across the store, leaning in, throwing one leg out, and squeezing the break as hard as he can. The result? Huge skids across the smooth floor, and apparently he’d been at it a while considering the 10 or 12 black streaks at each and of the floor.

I scrounged up my most stern Dad look, and tried to explain, without smiling, that he is ruining the floor in our new store and also ruining his tire. Through a whiny and pretty tired voice, he agreed to stop and went in search of another piece of Boston Pizza.

I then ran outside to find Chenoa.

“Hey babe, you should see Regan, he’s ripping in there and leans the perfect amount, brakes at the perfect time, and sends himself into a full drift. You should see the skids he’s laying down inside, it’s Awesome!”

If we weren’t so busy I would have grabbed a bike and started a competition. Probably a good thing I didn’t though, the look I got from Chenoa was far more stern than the one I gave Regan.

I grabbed the mop instead.

I’m James Durand and I’m Goin’ Ridin’…