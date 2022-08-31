Stapley signs with AHL’s Laval Rocket

Denver’s Brett Stapley holds the trophy after Denver defeated Minnesota State in the NCAA men’s Frozen Four championship college hockey game Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

The Laval Rocket announced on Aug. 30 that the team has agreed to terms on a one-year, one-way AHL contract (2022-23) with forward Brett Stapley from Campbell River.

Stapley, 23 (5’10’’ and 173 lbs), spent the last season with the University of Denver in the NCAA where he contributed to winning a NCAA Div. 1 title. Stapley recorded 18 goals and 25 assists in 41 regular season games. Prior to that, he spent the three seasons playing with the Vernon Vipers of the B.C. Hockey League

Stapley was selected in the seventh round, 190th overall, by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.