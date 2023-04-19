Spring break is over April is the planning month for future fishing

By Don Daniels

In most cases, weather plays a big part in getting out to enjoy a day out on the water for both freshwater or saltwater fishing.

In March and up to this week in Campbell River, there have been a few days where people got out fishing in the zone. There have been other days where the wind blew up with rain and people had to make adjustments to their plans with the family.

There are a number of people who have wintered in places like Mexico and Dominican Republic who have returned home and will plan camping and fishing trips in months to come. A number of people who have boats here in Campbell River will head north to Winter Harbour or head to west coast destinations for some heavy duty fishing for salmon and halibut.

In some cases fishing lodge operators have changed owners and its best to call ahead if you have been going to a certain area at the beginning of the fishing season. Fishing guides are in short supply and contract guides have already made their way to their lodge to get the boats and fishing gear ready for guests when they arrive in May.

This month I had a chance to walk out to a few fishing holes on the Quinsam and Oyster Rivers. On both river locations there are trail closures because of high water conditions over the winter months and some bridges and boardwalks are closed. Signs are posted along the Quinsam trails along with a tagging study sign that has been in place this year where anglers who catch a tagged cutthroat can retain the tag and send it in to the Fish and Wildlife Office in Nanaimo to receive a $100 reward.

All cutthroat are to be released in the Quinsam River. In late fall, pink fly patterns were catching small cutthroat but recently a Muddler Minnow pattern has been working very well and some fly anglers had success catching a few small trout. Water levels at the moment have been good for trout on both the Quinsam and Oyster Rivers.

There is some nice water on the Salmon River in Sayward at the moment. Campers are slowly coming into the Kelsey Bay Campground, many will spend the next five months in one location. Campers from places like Manitoba will start to arrive in late May.

Last fall during the pink salmon run, I met Steven Lawrence who was fishing the Quinsam, having just moved moved to Campbell River. I will meet up with him over the next few months and fish local lakes and rivers. I should have a date announced for the spring stocking of Echo Lake, there are a number of carry-over fish from last year to be caught and when we get warmer temperatures, a few trout to 2.5 pounds are available to catch on the fly or fish from shore.

