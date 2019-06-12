SPIN MY RIDE: I might be moving to Italy

By James Durand

As parents, I think many of us start thinking of careers for our kids way before it is necessary.

In reality, we all know that they will choose a career based on their passion, or they’ll base it on a financial decision, or maybe just choose what pops up for them after school. But, the chances of our kids doing what we have chosen for them is slim at best.

Sure, I would love my little guy to race downhill mountain bikes. I had hopes for my daughter Rhyley too, but she has made it very clear this is not what she wants. I backed off.

Regan loves to ride, he watches the world cup circuit with me, and he wants to go to Mount Washington Bike Park this summer. If he ever ended up as a pro it would be a proud moment to say the least.

Keeping in mind that he is three, and still falls off his bike regularly, I am jumping the gun a bit on my dreams, but it’s what I do, I’m a planner.

I have thought about moving to Whistler full time, getting coaches, and giving Regan the best opportunities for success. Sometimes I wonder if Australia is a better option for him. They have an amazing track record in downhill racing, great terrain, and it wouldn’t hurt to be in another hemisphere and take advantage of winter training. And lately, with the French racers dominating the World Cup DH races, maybe France is the best option, and Rhyley already speaks French so the whole family benefits.

Then last night while we had dinner, my mother-in-law asked Regan what he wants to be when he grows up. Without hesitation he said “When I grow up, I want to be a pizza maker/Downhill racer.”

He said it with conviction, and made it sound like it is one job. Maybe it is, I don’t know. His team’s race pits will certainly be a popular hangout.

I’m James Durand and I’m Goin Ridin’ … Ciao

