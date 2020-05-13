SPIN MY RIDE: Back to school…

By James Durand

I was in North Van doing a bit of work last week, and as you know, I can’t go to the North Shore mountains and not ride.

So, after all the work was done, I hooked up with my buddy Graham and we planned a few hot laps on Mt. Fromme.

This time out, Graham brought his son Sam. Sam is an awesome little 14-year-old rider who lives at the base of the North Shore. He is pretty small for his age and most people guess him to be only 12.

We jumped on our bikes and up we went. It’s a tough climb up Mountain Highway and into the access road for the trail network. Graham doesn’t love climbing so we don’t push too hard on this section, which I don’t mind. I like climbing, but in reality, I ride for the downhills and technical, old-school trails.

I thought, that being a kid, Sam would suffer up the climb with constant complaints, and then smile all the way back down. (Kind of like his Dad)

I was surprised to see Sam on my wheel for all but the steepest climbing, and not one complaint. He even smiled a few times.

As we approached the top and got ready for the descent, Graham suggested that Sam go first, “to keep us all in check.”

Great idea. The last thing I needed was to get carried away chasing Graham on black diamond tech trails, only to end up flying over the bars into a rock garden.

Sam dropped in with Graham right behind him. Being that he is a slow little kid, I gave him a few seconds before I dropped in … and that was the last time I saw him on that trail.

It was steep, rocky, and full of bomb holes. After squeezing through a couple of trees and hitting the first few drops, I realized I needed to pick up the pace or this was going to be embarrassing.

Sam and Graham were waiting patiently for me at the next trailhead. Both giving me excuses like, “We know the lines pretty well, and it’s kind of wet today, so it will be tougher for you.”

Great, I was so slow this kid felt bad for me.

I was a bit more familiar with the next trail and it flowed more than the first, so I was hoping for some redemption.

I jumped in ahead of Graham and stuck to Sam’s wheel. This kid hit every line perfectly, gapped every rock section, and when it came to the jumps, he boosted so much air he could have jumped over me.

I somehow hung on, but I was in over my head, and it was sketchy to say the least. So much for keeping us in check.

I tucked in behind Graham again and rode out the rest of the day comfortably in third, maybe we’ll call it fourth, there was a bit of a gap.

I’m okay being schooled by Sam. He’s a ripper, it was his backyard trails, and he has a super fast Dad as a coach. But, I also realized that when Regan is 14, I’ll be 62. Damn, I better start training again.

I’m James Durand and I’m Going’ Ridin’…

Cycling

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Hockey parents unsure about the future of minor hockey with COVID-19

Just Posted

After grizzly spotted in Sayward, mayor warns not to come searching for the bears

Wildlife warnings have been issued in Sayward, but people are ignoring it and going out in search of the bear to get photographs

Campbell River Community Foundation sets new bar in COVID-19 fundraiser

Group hopes to raise $250,000 for local relief

Fish parcels from home: A coastal B.C First Nation’s link with dispersed members

Despite the pandemic, Kyuquot First Nation will continue with its annual food fish distribution for members dispersed outside traditional lands

Support for seniors ‘better than nothing’ says North Island MP

Federal government aid could go further, Blaney explains

City councillors make like their favourite lumberjack to deliver “Stay Strong” message

“Be Like Logger Mike – Stay Strong, Campbell River”

Trudeau not ready to talk about extending U.S. travel ban, even as deadline approaches

Prime minister says conversations with U.S. president are ongoing

Help the Campbell River Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

RCMP crying foul over stolen Duncan chickens

Between April 29 and April 30, approximately 24 chickens were stolen from Hope Farm Healing Centre

NDP calls for universal sick-leave benefits as people return to work

Without sick leave, Leader Jagmeet Singh says people could bring the virus to work

B.C. begins broad COVID-19 survey, with option for antibody testing

Database of health, work impacts to guide public health

Teen suspect in custody after allegedly crashing stolen bus into rock wall

After a quick break in Greater Victoria, driver returns to find his bus gone

Health Canada approves serological test to detect COVID-19 antibodies

Testing will help inform public health decisions to protect the health of Canadians.

‘Rapid, serial dating’ a no-go even as people expand their pandemic bubbles: Dr. Henry

Slow and steady is the name of the dating game right now, top doctor says

Most Read