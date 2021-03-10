James Durand

Sometimes, you just have to buy in

By James Durand

For most of my adult life I’ve tried to challenge myself.

In most scenarios it scared the s#!t out of me and I could have easily been talked out of whatever stupidity I was attempting, but I followed through. Apparently I’m not smart enough to listen to my inner voice.

Sometimes it was a big adrenalin filled drop. These ones were easy as they were over almost as quickly as they started. Sometimes it would be a big epic ride with stronger riders. It took a day to prepare and a sleepless night worrying about it, but I would endure and hang on for the ride to get the challenge completed.

In another scenario it was a seven day cross country race around BC. Months of training, full diet change, and then seven days of suffering. This was a tough one to commit to. That much energy and time, all for a 30 – 40 per cent chance of failure.

It took me a few days to get my head around it, but once I committed, I was 100% in. The fear was still there, but I had drank the kool-aid and never looked back. It didn’t matter at that point how scared I was, how much doubt I had in my ability, or how short I was on experience, I had bought in, and there was no going back.

It was at that point that I realized my fear was being replaced with excitement. I stopped worrying and concentrated on training. My goals changed from surviving, to competing, and before I knew it I had overcome a huge challenge … I life altering challenge. That was in 2007, so why am I rambling on about it now?

If you read this column you’ve heard my daughter wants a dog. She presented a very solid argument. I put a pile of obstacles in-front her, but she persevered and no matter how badly I try to convince her a dog is too much work, she is unwavering. She’s convinced her Brother, her Mother, and even me, although reluctantly.

The search for a rescue dog has been ongoing for over a month and we’ve had no luck. I secretly smile every time a dog gets adopted ahead of our application.

Then last week, Chenoa’s relentless search paid off. A breed Rhyley loves, the right size and age for our family, and cute too. We found our new dog.

Just as I thought I would be upset having finally lost this battle, knowing I have to squeeze in a road trip to pick him up, and probably just lost an hour or two per day due to dog tasks, I found myself super excited. I’m planning ride and walk loops, I’ve organized a spot at Swicked for the dog bed, and the choosing of names has become my top priority.

Well, apparently I’ve bought into this plan, and it looks like I’m 100% committed.

Don’t be surprised to see a new four legged Swicked staffer in the near future.

I’m James Durand and I’m Goin’ Ridin’…

