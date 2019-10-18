Some things that look hard, are not

By James Durand

Imagine working in a seasonal business.

You have six to eight months to make hay.

And it’s six to eight months of being overworked, stressed out, and generally run down.

If you work at something you love, like I do, then this is what you live for. It is exciting, high energy, and very rewarding.

Then September comes to an end and the level of relief is off the charts.

You made it. Another successful season in the books. Now, just normal hours, some time to ride, and no more laying awake thinking about work. Ahh, the off season …

Then you remember, at 2 a.m., that it’s time for Every Kid Deserves a Bike.

You now have six weeks to organize, collect, and tune 40 to 50 bikes for kids that are far less lucky than you.

For a split second you think about yourself and wish you had more time, but then you think about one kid’s smile when they found an unexpected bike under the Christmas Tree. Or one thanks from a grateful parent who sees the joy their little one gets from riding around their neighborhood.

We all do hard things everyday for almost no reward, but this project has such a huge payoff that in the end it seems easy, a no brainer.

As we deliver bikes every year we never feel relieved that it’s over, but feel grateful for being part of such a giving community.

Campbell River has donated close to 600 bikes since Swicked started this program in 2010.

We’re proud to have been part of it and look forward to continuing for years to come.

We are now accepting previously-loved bikes for the 10th annual campaign of Every Kid Deserves a Bike.

If you have a kid’s bike in usable condition, and can manage to give it up, please make the time to bring it down to Swicked Cycles. We‘ll tune it up, make it safe, and shine it up as best we can for some lucky kid this Christmas.

I couldn’t imagine growing up without a bike. And I don’t want any other kid to have to either.

I’m James Durand and I’m Goin’ Ridin’…

Previous story
Kawhi Leonard, former Toronto Raptor, welcomed back to Vancouver at pre-season game

Just Posted

North Island candidates chime in on Indigenous rights

Should we adopt the U.N. Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People into Canadian law?

Campbell River homicide suspects arrested in Vancouver

Two men remain in custody, but have not been charged

RCMP members search shore along Stories Beach

Ground search not thought to be related to Oct. 16 homicide: RCMP

Gold River student designing snake habitat

Daniel Kornylo hopes invention will prevent pet snakes from getting injured

North Island candidates chime in on immigration at Tidemark forum

Can we bring in the number of people we need for our economy needs while fighting associated racism?

Scheer, Trudeau, Singh haggle over potential minority government outcome

If you believe the polls, it appears the Liberals and Conservatives are neck-and-neck

Kawhi Leonard, former Toronto Raptor, welcomed back to Vancouver at pre-season game

Fans go wild at pre-season game between L.A. Clippers and Dallas Mavericks at Rogers Arena

Greens and NDP go head to head on West Coast; Scheer takes fight to Bernier

Trudeau turns focus to key ridings outside Toronto after two days in Quebec

Canucks beat Stanley Cup champs 4-3 in a shootout

Leivo nets winner, Vancouver dumps St. Louis for fourth straight win

‘The more you test, the more you find’: Beef recalls a sign of success, experts say

Despite appearances, experts say a recent rise in major recalls is not a sign of food supply problems

Scholars say religious vaccine objections can’t be traced to Biblical sources

Vaccinations are a requirement to attend class in Ontario and New Brunswick, while B.C. launched a demand this fall

ELECTION 2019: How would the major parties address Canada’s housing crisis?

Promises include speculation taxes, more affordable housing, and declaring housing a human right

With $4M investment, Camosun College offers first sonography program on Vancouver Island

Starting in May 2020 students from Vancouver Island can pursue a career in sonography

Elizabeth May confirms plan to eliminate fish farming in open ocean pens

Green Party leader stops in Qualicum Beach as part of Island campaign

Most Read