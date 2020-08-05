So much pressure…So much pride

By James Durand

As you may have read, we’re moving house. With moving comes mayhem, packing, carrying really heavy stuff that makes you wonder, “why did I buy this stupid couch?”

But, it also has you going through your things, and some pretty amazing memories pop up.

As I was cleaning out my garage last week, the last thing I took off the wall was a huge poster my daughter made in 2015.

The first time I saw it was after a 12-hour disaster of a trip to southern Washington for a 50-mile mountain bike race.

As I arrived and started to set up camp, I climbed into my trailer and saw this big poster taped across all the cabinets. It was a gift secretly planted by my five-year-old daughter.

I had trained for months and after all my planning and overthinking, I had set a goal of 4 hours 45 minutes … right up until I saw Rhyley”s poster with a squiggly “GO DADDY GO, 4:36.”

Sadly, Rhyey had no idea what she had just done, but I was confident I could pull it off and make my little redhead proud. “It’s only nine minutes right?”

I awoke the next morning ready to rock. The start gun went off and I rode away as planned. I was pacing myself well, I was feeling great, and I was well on pace for 4:30.

About a third of the way through the race, usually a place I am still feeling strong no matter how hard I push, I could feel leg cramps coming on. By the time I got to the first aid station, the one I had planned on skipping to save time, I was feeling desperate and stopped to drink anything they had to offer.

Soon after that, the cramps hit hard. I couldn’t stop pedalling at any point or my legs seized up completely – 4:36 was looking optimistic. Falling into the ditch and crying was looking very realistic.

I couldn’t believe how much pain I was experiencing and I had more than 25 miles of gruelling riding left. Every part of my body screamed “QUIT NOW!” but what would Rhyley think if her Dad just gave up?

it was a couple of hours of agony, yelling at myself, and staring at the little picture of Rhyley I had taped to my bars.

I had to stop a few times to massage my legs so I could make them spin the pedals again. I stopped at every aid station to drink anything I could get my hands on, and I was panicking. I just had to finish, no matter what it took. The only goal I had left was to get home and be able to tell my daughter that I didn’t quit.

Eventually, I came across the finish line and collapsed in agony. I didn’t make Rhyley’s time of 4:36, I missed my personal goal of 4:45 by 50 seconds, but I finished. I wasn’t happy, but I somehow made it to the end.

Things don’t always go as planned, we can’t control our surroundings, but quitting is never an option.

It’s a lesson my Dad taught me, and it’s one I want to teach my kids.

Rhyley’s poster will be front and center in the new bike room, and it will always bring back memories of pain … and pride.

I’m James Durand and I’m Going’ Ridin’…

Campbell RiverCycling

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canucks tame Minnesota Wild 4-3 to even NHL qualifying series
Next story
Hot days and great fishing create smiles around Campbell River

Just Posted

Tidemark Theatre gets ready to roll out summer camp

The summer theatre camp will be held from August 17-28 and participants can opt for on-site or virtual modules

Campbell River RCMP looking for those responsible for ‘hate speech’ graffiti

Incident took place in Nunn’s Creek Park over August long weekend

Petition opposed to supportive housing unit on Dogwood circulating

Neighbours of a proposed supportive housing project slated for Dogwood Street are… Continue reading

Totem poles placed on the John Hart site a symbol of a stronger relationship

Two new totem poles from the We Wai Kai Nation and the… Continue reading

Rottweiler found roaming Campbell River landfill gets emergency knee surgery

Over $7,000 raised, surpassing SPCA’s goal

B.C. records 146 new COVID-19 cases through long weekend

More that 28 people tested positive for the virus each day since Friday

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Airborne hot dog strikes Greater Victoria pedestrian

Police called to 4200-block of Quadra Street for hot dog incident

B.C. scientist, 63, protests in trees set to be removed for Trans Mountain pipeline

Tim Takaro is reaching new heights as he tries to stall the pipeline expansion project in New Westminster

Dwindling B.C. bamboo supply leaves Calgary Zoo biologists worried about pandas

Zoo has been trying to send pandas back to China since May

Dinosaurs revived for animatronic auction in Langley

More than 500 robot dinosaurs, fossils, and exhibition gear are going on the block Aug. 6

B.C. paramedics responded to a record-breaking 2,700 overdose calls in July

Province pledges $10.5 million for expansion of overdose prevention response

Canada signs deals with Pfizer, Moderna to get doses of COVID-19 vaccines

Earlier in July both Pfizer and Moderna reported positive results from smaller trials

Canucks tame Minnesota Wild 4-3 to even NHL qualifying series

J.T. Miller leads Vancouver with goal and an assist

Most Read