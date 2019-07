Campbell River’s Tysa Skuse returns from the B.C. provincial trck and field championships with three medals and five top four finishes. Contributed photo

Tyza Skuse, a former Campbell River Comet who now travels twice a week to train with the Nanaimo Track and Field Club, earned medals at the BC High Track and Field Provincial Jamboree in Kamloops July 5-7.

Skuse’s strong showing consisted of three medals and five top-four finishers. She took home a silver medal in the U16 pole vault combined with a pair of bronze medals in both triple jump and 80 metre hurdles. Added to that were fourth place finishes in long jump and 300 metre hurdles.