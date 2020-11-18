Six-day running record bid still going strong at Cowichan Sportsplex

Multiple records have already fallen — along with a lot of rain — at the Cowichan Sportsplex during the One Track Mind fundraiser for the Help Fill a Dream Fundraiser.

It will be a few days yet before Jerry Hughes knows if he has broken the 129-year-old Canadian six-day running record, the centrepiece of the fundraiser, but the Victoria runner already knows he is in good company.

On Sunday, the first day of the event, the national women’s six-hour record was broken by Catrin Jones of Victoria, who covered 75.53 km in that time. The Canadian women’s 48-hour was next to fall as Viktoria Brown of Whitby, Ont. totalled 324.864 km, more than 6 km better than the previous mark. Brown was in Kelowna for an event a month ago, and stayed there until this race in order to meet quarantine requirements.

Hughes continues to push ahead in his attempt to break the six-day record of 870 km.

“Jerry is still on the course and in good spirits,” race organizer Lisa Large commented on Wednesday. “He is a little behind the pace needed to reach 870. He is still in good shape though and could rally.”

As of Wednesday morning, One Track Mind had raised just over $27,000 of its $144,000 goal. All proceeds go to Help Fill a Dream. Donations can be made at https://raceroster.com/events/2020/35719/one-track-mind.

